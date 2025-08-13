News 9

Shin Min-jae shines in team play

입력 2025.08.13 (04:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Leading the way ahead of Hanwha Eagles is LG Twins' exciting baseball, and at the center of it is this player, Shin Min-jae.

Not only is he the best leadoff hitter in the league, but he is also a great asset to LG with his tenacity in defense and base running.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Not only did he catch a hit ball, but he also saved the team from a crisis with an astonishing throw, acting as a guardian angel.

He is none other than the god of LG's infield defense! Min-jae.

Shin Min-jae's true value shines even more as a leadoff hitter leading the offense.

Among leadoff hitters with over 200 plate appearances, he ranks first in both batting average and on-base percentage, maximizing LG's offensive power.

In particular, during the game against Hanwha on the 9th, he displayed incredible tenacity reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu at his peak against Eom Sang-baek.

After a battle that went as far as 14 pitches, he hit a single and became a key player in the victory.

[Shin Min-jae/LG: "I don't think I achieved this result all by myself. It's thanks to the players around me, the coaches, and the manager."]

A former developmental player, Shin Min-jae has worked tirelessly to secure a starting position in the first team from being a pinch hitter, demonstrating exceptional focus and cleverness that makes a difference between strong and weak teams.

Even when a shallow fly ball to left field would typically cause a third base runner to give up on rushing home, he spots the opportunity and manages to score.

Thanks to Shin Min-jae's team play, which alleviates the pressure on teammates who couldn't fulfill their roles, LG is currently leading in the second half of the season.

[Shin Min-jae/LG: "I was thinking that if a shallow hit came, I would definitely try to go in. I'm happy to score, but I feel even better that (Moon) Seong-joo got an RBI."]

The tenacious Shin Min-jae, who caught the out that secured LG's victory in the 2023 Korean Series, is contributing to the competition for the championship today by hitting a one-RBI triple against the strong left-handed pitcher Oh Won-seok.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

Video editing: Lee Sang-cheol

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Shin Min-jae shines in team play
    • 입력 2025-08-13 04:02:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Leading the way ahead of Hanwha Eagles is LG Twins' exciting baseball, and at the center of it is this player, Shin Min-jae.

Not only is he the best leadoff hitter in the league, but he is also a great asset to LG with his tenacity in defense and base running.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Not only did he catch a hit ball, but he also saved the team from a crisis with an astonishing throw, acting as a guardian angel.

He is none other than the god of LG's infield defense! Min-jae.

Shin Min-jae's true value shines even more as a leadoff hitter leading the offense.

Among leadoff hitters with over 200 plate appearances, he ranks first in both batting average and on-base percentage, maximizing LG's offensive power.

In particular, during the game against Hanwha on the 9th, he displayed incredible tenacity reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu at his peak against Eom Sang-baek.

After a battle that went as far as 14 pitches, he hit a single and became a key player in the victory.

[Shin Min-jae/LG: "I don't think I achieved this result all by myself. It's thanks to the players around me, the coaches, and the manager."]

A former developmental player, Shin Min-jae has worked tirelessly to secure a starting position in the first team from being a pinch hitter, demonstrating exceptional focus and cleverness that makes a difference between strong and weak teams.

Even when a shallow fly ball to left field would typically cause a third base runner to give up on rushing home, he spots the opportunity and manages to score.

Thanks to Shin Min-jae's team play, which alleviates the pressure on teammates who couldn't fulfill their roles, LG is currently leading in the second half of the season.

[Shin Min-jae/LG: "I was thinking that if a shallow hit came, I would definitely try to go in. I'm happy to score, but I feel even better that (Moon) Seong-joo got an RBI."]

The tenacious Shin Min-jae, who caught the out that secured LG's victory in the 2023 Korean Series, is contributing to the competition for the championship today by hitting a one-RBI triple against the strong left-handed pitcher Oh Won-seok.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

Video editing: Lee Sang-cheol
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”

김건희 여사 구속…“증거 인멸할 염려”
[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도

[단독] 서희건설 “목걸이 줬다” 자수서 제출…KBS 보도에 ‘증거인멸’ 시도
[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”

[단독] 김예성 “IMS 투자금 46억 벌자, 김 여사 ‘조사 받으라’ 전화”
‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”

‘직보 지시’ 산재 뿌리 뽑는다 …“입찰 자격 영구박탈 등 검토”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.