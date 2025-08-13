Shin Min-jae shines in team play
[Anchor]
Leading the way ahead of Hanwha Eagles is LG Twins' exciting baseball, and at the center of it is this player, Shin Min-jae.
Not only is he the best leadoff hitter in the league, but he is also a great asset to LG with his tenacity in defense and base running.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
Not only did he catch a hit ball, but he also saved the team from a crisis with an astonishing throw, acting as a guardian angel.
He is none other than the god of LG's infield defense! Min-jae.
Shin Min-jae's true value shines even more as a leadoff hitter leading the offense.
Among leadoff hitters with over 200 plate appearances, he ranks first in both batting average and on-base percentage, maximizing LG's offensive power.
In particular, during the game against Hanwha on the 9th, he displayed incredible tenacity reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu at his peak against Eom Sang-baek.
After a battle that went as far as 14 pitches, he hit a single and became a key player in the victory.
[Shin Min-jae/LG: "I don't think I achieved this result all by myself. It's thanks to the players around me, the coaches, and the manager."]
A former developmental player, Shin Min-jae has worked tirelessly to secure a starting position in the first team from being a pinch hitter, demonstrating exceptional focus and cleverness that makes a difference between strong and weak teams.
Even when a shallow fly ball to left field would typically cause a third base runner to give up on rushing home, he spots the opportunity and manages to score.
Thanks to Shin Min-jae's team play, which alleviates the pressure on teammates who couldn't fulfill their roles, LG is currently leading in the second half of the season.
[Shin Min-jae/LG: "I was thinking that if a shallow hit came, I would definitely try to go in. I'm happy to score, but I feel even better that (Moon) Seong-joo got an RBI."]
The tenacious Shin Min-jae, who caught the out that secured LG's victory in the 2023 Korean Series, is contributing to the competition for the championship today by hitting a one-RBI triple against the strong left-handed pitcher Oh Won-seok.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
Video editing: Lee Sang-cheol
