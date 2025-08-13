Guna Ra returns at Kang Hyuk’s call

동영상 고정 취소

Last season, the coach of the KOGAS Pegasus, Kang Hyuk, who led the team to a surprising performance, has teamed up with national team player Guna Ra!



They have pledged to create magic once again.



A familiar face is spotted training on the court at the Daegu Gymnasium.



This is Guna Ra, a special naturalized player who has played on the Korean stage for 13 years, including wearing the Taegeuk mark in the past!



He left for the Chinese league last year but returned at the call of Coach Kang Hyuk.



Coach Kang Hyuk, who led the team to spring basketball with bold tactics featuring three guards last season, has vowed to write a new history this season with fresh strategies and brilliant tactics alongside Guna Ra.



[Kang Hyuk/KOGAS Coach: "We are trying to play fast basketball with strong pressure. Our goal is to make it to the playoffs, and we are preparing to create a team that can go one step further than last year."]



