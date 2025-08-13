[News Today] Former First Lady detained

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee was detained Tuesday night after a court issued a detention warrant.



This makes both the ex-president and ex-first lady put behind bars, which has never happened in South Korea's constitutional history.



Now that she's detained, the special counsel's investigation into the remaining allegations, not listed in this time's warrant, is likely to gain pace.



Kim Keon-hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been detained.



The Seoul Central District Court judge Chung Jae-wook issued the warrant for her on Tuesday night for alleged violation of the Capital Markets Act and other laws.



He cited the possibility of Kim destroying evidence.



It’s seen as the court siding with the special counsel’s argument, which repeatedly stressed concerns over evidence destruction.



Yoon and his wife have become the first former presidential couple in the nation's constitutional history to be detained at the same time.



Kim was detained after waiting for the court's decision on her warrant at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.



Like all other detainees, she received her inmate number, changed into a uniform for unconvicted detainees, and had her mugshot taken.



Now that Kim can be detained for up to 20 days as the central figure in all allegations, the special counsel's investigation will likely gain pace.



Only three out of 16 allegations involving her were stated in her detention warrant. They are the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation, Myung Tae-kyun's election nomination meddling, and bribes from the shaman Geonjin Beopsa.



Allegations related to the change of the endpoint of the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway, the so-called 'butler scandal' and a luxury necklace are the next targets of the probe.



During her first in-person interrogation on Aug. 6, Kim denied all the accusations. It remains to be seen if she makes other testimonies or refuses to testify like her husband.



The special counsel team plans to question Kim soon about various allegations.