News Today

[News Today] Former First Lady detained

입력 2025.08.13 (16:07) 수정 2025.08.13 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee was detained Tuesday night after a court issued a detention warrant.

This makes both the ex-president and ex-first lady put behind bars, which has never happened in South Korea's constitutional history.

Now that she's detained, the special counsel's investigation into the remaining allegations, not listed in this time's warrant, is likely to gain pace.

[REPORT]
Kim Keon-hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been detained.

The Seoul Central District Court judge Chung Jae-wook issued the warrant for her on Tuesday night for alleged violation of the Capital Markets Act and other laws.

He cited the possibility of Kim destroying evidence.

It’s seen as the court siding with the special counsel’s argument, which repeatedly stressed concerns over evidence destruction.

Yoon and his wife have become the first former presidential couple in the nation's constitutional history to be detained at the same time.

Kim Keon-hee / Former First Lady (Aug. 12)
[What can you say about Seohee Construction chair's confession letter about the necklace gifted to you?] ...

Kim was detained after waiting for the court's decision on her warrant at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

Like all other detainees, she received her inmate number, changed into a uniform for unconvicted detainees, and had her mugshot taken.

Now that Kim can be detained for up to 20 days as the central figure in all allegations, the special counsel's investigation will likely gain pace.

Only three out of 16 allegations involving her were stated in her detention warrant. They are the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation, Myung Tae-kyun's election nomination meddling, and bribes from the shaman Geonjin Beopsa.

Allegations related to the change of the endpoint of the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway, the so-called 'butler scandal' and a luxury necklace are the next targets of the probe.

During her first in-person interrogation on Aug. 6, Kim denied all the accusations. It remains to be seen if she makes other testimonies or refuses to testify like her husband.

The special counsel team plans to question Kim soon about various allegations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Former First Lady detained
    • 입력 2025-08-13 16:07:17
    • 수정2025-08-13 16:12:47
    News Today
[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee was detained Tuesday night after a court issued a detention warrant.

This makes both the ex-president and ex-first lady put behind bars, which has never happened in South Korea's constitutional history.

Now that she's detained, the special counsel's investigation into the remaining allegations, not listed in this time's warrant, is likely to gain pace.

[REPORT]
Kim Keon-hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been detained.

The Seoul Central District Court judge Chung Jae-wook issued the warrant for her on Tuesday night for alleged violation of the Capital Markets Act and other laws.

He cited the possibility of Kim destroying evidence.

It’s seen as the court siding with the special counsel’s argument, which repeatedly stressed concerns over evidence destruction.

Yoon and his wife have become the first former presidential couple in the nation's constitutional history to be detained at the same time.

Kim Keon-hee / Former First Lady (Aug. 12)
[What can you say about Seohee Construction chair's confession letter about the necklace gifted to you?] ...

Kim was detained after waiting for the court's decision on her warrant at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

Like all other detainees, she received her inmate number, changed into a uniform for unconvicted detainees, and had her mugshot taken.

Now that Kim can be detained for up to 20 days as the central figure in all allegations, the special counsel's investigation will likely gain pace.

Only three out of 16 allegations involving her were stated in her detention warrant. They are the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation, Myung Tae-kyun's election nomination meddling, and bribes from the shaman Geonjin Beopsa.

Allegations related to the change of the endpoint of the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway, the so-called 'butler scandal' and a luxury necklace are the next targets of the probe.

During her first in-person interrogation on Aug. 6, Kim denied all the accusations. It remains to be seen if she makes other testimonies or refuses to testify like her husband.

The special counsel team plans to question Kim soon about various allegations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

수도권 호우특보… 동부간선·내부순환 통제

수도권 호우특보… 동부간선·내부순환 통제
폭우로 일부 지하철·KTX 운행 중단…시민 발 동동

폭우로 일부 지하철·KTX 운행 중단…시민 발 동동
국정위, ‘검찰청 폐지·전작권 전환’ 이재명 정부 국정과제 발표

국정위, ‘검찰청 폐지·전작권 전환’ 이재명 정부 국정과제 발표
이 대통령, 미국 방문 앞서 23~24일 방일…이시바 총리와 정상회담 ​

이 대통령, 미국 방문 앞서 23~24일 방일…이시바 총리와 정상회담 ​
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.