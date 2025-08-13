News Today

[News Today] “Gave the necklace to Kim Keon-hee”

입력 2025.08.13 (16:08) 수정 2025.08.13 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Seohee Construction chair has admitted to giving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee a luxury necklace worth about 60 million won, worn during her 2022 overseas trip.

He also handed over the actual necklace.

The special counsel submitted this as part of Kim's detention warrant review, effectively undermining her claim that she never received the necklace.

[REPORT]
Seohee Construction chair Lee Bong-kwan said in a confession letter to the special counsel that he had given a necklace worth 60 million won to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee that she wore during her overseas trip.

Oh Jung-hee / Deputy Special Counsel
Seohee Construction submitted a confession letter admitting that the chair had given a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace that the former First Lady wore.

The local builder also submitted the actual necklace that he has kept since the former First Lady returned it after the trip.

KBS aired on July 25 an exclusive report that the necklace was found at Kim Keon-hee's relative's house and that it was a counterfeit product.

The Seohee Construction chair who had delivered the real luxury necklace to the ex-First Lady is said to have replaced his mobile phone right after the KBS report aired.

But Lee submitted a confession letter and the necklace when the special counsel team raided the Seohee Construction headquarters and found out that the chair had replaced his mobile phone.

In the letter, Lee said that he used the name of his chief secretary's mother to buy the necklace and paid for it with a department store gift certificate.

The special counsel team is reviewing whether to charge him for accepting a bribe for mediation in the belief that the Seohee Construction chair's son-in-law, former prosecutor Park Seung-geun, was named the Prime Minister's chief of staff in June 2022 in return for the necklace.

The independent prosecutor submitted a separate document about it at the detention warrant review.

The warrant judge asked Kim at the warrant hearing whether she had received the necklace, but she denied receiving it.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Gave the necklace to Kim Keon-hee”
    • 입력 2025-08-13 16:08:14
    • 수정2025-08-13 16:12:57
    News Today
[LEAD]
Seohee Construction chair has admitted to giving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee a luxury necklace worth about 60 million won, worn during her 2022 overseas trip.

He also handed over the actual necklace.

The special counsel submitted this as part of Kim's detention warrant review, effectively undermining her claim that she never received the necklace.

[REPORT]
Seohee Construction chair Lee Bong-kwan said in a confession letter to the special counsel that he had given a necklace worth 60 million won to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee that she wore during her overseas trip.

Oh Jung-hee / Deputy Special Counsel
Seohee Construction submitted a confession letter admitting that the chair had given a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace that the former First Lady wore.

The local builder also submitted the actual necklace that he has kept since the former First Lady returned it after the trip.

KBS aired on July 25 an exclusive report that the necklace was found at Kim Keon-hee's relative's house and that it was a counterfeit product.

The Seohee Construction chair who had delivered the real luxury necklace to the ex-First Lady is said to have replaced his mobile phone right after the KBS report aired.

But Lee submitted a confession letter and the necklace when the special counsel team raided the Seohee Construction headquarters and found out that the chair had replaced his mobile phone.

In the letter, Lee said that he used the name of his chief secretary's mother to buy the necklace and paid for it with a department store gift certificate.

The special counsel team is reviewing whether to charge him for accepting a bribe for mediation in the belief that the Seohee Construction chair's son-in-law, former prosecutor Park Seung-geun, was named the Prime Minister's chief of staff in June 2022 in return for the necklace.

The independent prosecutor submitted a separate document about it at the detention warrant review.

The warrant judge asked Kim at the warrant hearing whether she had received the necklace, but she denied receiving it.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

수도권 호우특보… 동부간선·내부순환 통제

수도권 호우특보… 동부간선·내부순환 통제
폭우로 일부 지하철·KTX 운행 중단…시민 발 동동

폭우로 일부 지하철·KTX 운행 중단…시민 발 동동
국정위, ‘검찰청 폐지·전작권 전환’ 이재명 정부 국정과제 발표

국정위, ‘검찰청 폐지·전작권 전환’ 이재명 정부 국정과제 발표
이 대통령, 미국 방문 앞서 23~24일 방일…이시바 총리와 정상회담 ​

이 대통령, 미국 방문 앞서 23~24일 방일…이시바 총리와 정상회담 ​
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.