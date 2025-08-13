[News Today] “Gave the necklace to Kim Keon-hee”

Seohee Construction chair has admitted to giving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee a luxury necklace worth about 60 million won, worn during her 2022 overseas trip.



He also handed over the actual necklace.



The special counsel submitted this as part of Kim's detention warrant review, effectively undermining her claim that she never received the necklace.



Seohee Construction chair Lee Bong-kwan said in a confession letter to the special counsel that he had given a necklace worth 60 million won to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee that she wore during her overseas trip.



Oh Jung-hee / Deputy Special Counsel

Seohee Construction submitted a confession letter admitting that the chair had given a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace that the former First Lady wore.



The local builder also submitted the actual necklace that he has kept since the former First Lady returned it after the trip.



KBS aired on July 25 an exclusive report that the necklace was found at Kim Keon-hee's relative's house and that it was a counterfeit product.



The Seohee Construction chair who had delivered the real luxury necklace to the ex-First Lady is said to have replaced his mobile phone right after the KBS report aired.



But Lee submitted a confession letter and the necklace when the special counsel team raided the Seohee Construction headquarters and found out that the chair had replaced his mobile phone.



In the letter, Lee said that he used the name of his chief secretary's mother to buy the necklace and paid for it with a department store gift certificate.



The special counsel team is reviewing whether to charge him for accepting a bribe for mediation in the belief that the Seohee Construction chair's son-in-law, former prosecutor Park Seung-geun, was named the Prime Minister's chief of staff in June 2022 in return for the necklace.



The independent prosecutor submitted a separate document about it at the detention warrant review.



The warrant judge asked Kim at the warrant hearing whether she had received the necklace, but she denied receiving it.