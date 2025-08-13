[News Today] British warships arrive in Busan

A British carrier strike group, fresh from joint drills with the U.S. and Japan near the Philippines to counter China, has arrived in Korea.



The UK will also hold exercises with South Korean forces off the peninsula during the S. Korea–U.S. joint drills.



HMS Richmond from the UK carrier strike group arrives at Busan Port.



The 4,900-ton British frigate is welcomed by the South Korean corvette Gwangmyeong.



Bae Jun-hee / Commander, Navy corvette Gwangmyeong

Welcome to Korea.



Last week, the aircraft carrier strike group led by the HMS Prince of Wales held large-scale joint drills with the U.S. and Japan in waters off the Philippines.



The exercise was virtually aimed at preparing for China's potential invasion of Taiwan. After the drill, the frigate headed straight to Korea.



On Aug. 4, the F-35B fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft from the UK carrier strike group held a joint exercise with South Korea's Air Force in the skies over the East Sea.



Next month, the Prince of Wales aircraft carrier will demonstrate its maritime aerial capabilities in the waters off Korea.



Richard Kemp / Commander, HMS Richmond

We've come to this part of the world in the Indo-Pacific, which is a really important part of the world for the UK, in order to promote prosperity, cooperation and stability operating with vital partners and allies such as South Korea.



Following large-scale exercises by the U.S., Japan and the UK, the joint exercise between South Korea and the UK has been lauded for bolstering a maritime coalition of South Korea, the U.S., Japan and the UK to ward off China.



Prof. Kim Young-jun / Korea National Defense University

This shows Korea's stance on China to some degree in line with Trump's demand ahead of the S. Korea–U.S. summit.



Earlier, China blasted the deployment of the British aircraft carrier strike group in East Asia as a show of force.