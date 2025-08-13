News Today

[News Today] Builders on edge after fatal accidents

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung has ordered the toughest measures yet on fatal industrial accidents.

The government is now drafting sweeping, high-intensity sanctions, putting construction firms on edge.

[REPORT]
An apartment complex under construction by DL Construction, scheduled for completion next June.

Work should be underway but the gate to the site is closed.

Nearby Merchant / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We no longer have customers. The construction is suspended.

The local builder immediately halted work at all its construction sites around the country right after a worker fell to his death at an apartment building site on August 8.

DL Construction Official
We stopped all construction and are only restarting work at sites that pass safety checks and get our CSO’s approval.

About 80 executives, from company CEOs to on-site supervisors, submitted letters of resignation to take responsibility for the accident.

The president of POSCO E&C also stepped down. Four deaths occurred at the builder's construction sites earlier this year.

Pressure in the construction industry is mounting as a safety lapse would mean their undoing.

It's been three years since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act went into effect. But around 2,000 workers have died at work.

Half of those deaths occurred in the construction sector.

The government believes penalties should be tougher so that companies face losses if they fail to ensure safety.

But some experts note that heavy punishment is not everything as the industry has many structural issues such as the lowest bidding system or pressure to shorten the construction period.

Lee Eun-hyeong / Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy
The multi-level contractor system ultimately comes down to appropriate construction cost. Construction periods and costs should be ensured.

The government is considering measures such as banning loans and bids for companies responsible for serious accidents. A comprehensive set of measures will be announced next month.

