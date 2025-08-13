News Today

"Students still flocking to med schools"

[LEAD]
A policy penalizing gifted high school graduates for entering medical school is currently in effect.

And government data shows their med school admission rate has actually plunged.

But does this mean the rush among top students to study medicine is actually easing?

We take a look.

[REPORT]
The so-called schools for gifted children were first introduced in 2003.

Equipped with expensive apparatus for research and experiments and budgets of over ten million won, or some 7,200 dollars, per year per student, these schools were established with the aim of fostering talents in the field of science.

Parent of child seeking to enter gifted student school / (VOICE MODIFIED)
My child's dream is in science which benefits the country. I'm nervous but it's what my child wants.

However, unlike this stated goal, there has been an outpour of criticism that eight such schools were actually being used as stepping stones to enter medical universities with the support of state budget.

In response, the education ministry stepped up sanctions starting with freshmen of the academic year 2022, including reclaiming tuition subsidies and imposing academic disadvantages for those entering medical or pharmacy schools.

As a result, medical and pharmacy university admission rates at schools for gifted students, which once surpassed 10%, dropped to 2.5% this year. The rate at 20 science high schools has fallen to 1.7%.

Though the government policy to resuscitate natural science and engineering majors appears to have been effective, the prevailing view is that the trend of students opting for medical schools remains unchanged.

The latest data does not include students who enter med school after multiple tries. Industry sources also note there are many cases of students starting out as science majors but later switching to medicine.

In fact, last year, 130 students dropped out of KAIST, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, reinforcing the opinion that measures to attract students to science majors are still insufficient.

Kim Young-oh / Dean of Seoul Nat'l Univ. College of Engineering
We support 1,000 students to become science and engineering talent through scholarships so they can take on in-depth research as undergraduates.

Experts call for fundamental solutions that go beyond short-sighted policies such as admission restrictions.

