News 9

Heavy rain raises risks

입력 2025.08.13 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the situation in the northern Gyeonggi region.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim is at the Gunnam Dam in Yeoncheon.

Choi, how is the water level at the Gunnam Dam?

[Report]

The area around the Gunnam Dam has been experiencing heavy rain continuously.

As of 8:30 PM earlier, the water level at the Gunnam Dam is 24.8m.

There is more than a 10m buffer until the limit level of 40m.

The Gunnam Dam has opened 7 out of 13 sluice gates and is discharging 115 tons per second to manage the water level.

There have been no confirmed movements from North Korea regarding the discharge of the Hwanggang Dam upstream of the Imjin River.

However, due to the ongoing rain, the Gunnam Dam situation room is maintaining an emergency work system and continuously monitoring the water level of the Imjin River.

As the river levels rise due to the heavy rain, flood warnings have been issued for the Wondang Bridge in Goyang City and the Songcheon Bridge in Dongducheon City.

There have also been reports of damage due to the heavy rain.

In Yangju City, Gyeonggi Province, 24 people, including visitors and staff at a mountain lodge, were isolated due to rising valley waters but were rescued.

The police have received 408 reports related to damage, including flooding of roads and houses.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast strong rain in the metropolitan area, urging caution against lowland flooding and swift currents, and advising against entering riverside walking paths and underground passages.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the Gunnam Dam in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy rain raises risks
    • 입력 2025-08-13 23:43:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the situation in the northern Gyeonggi region.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim is at the Gunnam Dam in Yeoncheon.

Choi, how is the water level at the Gunnam Dam?

[Report]

The area around the Gunnam Dam has been experiencing heavy rain continuously.

As of 8:30 PM earlier, the water level at the Gunnam Dam is 24.8m.

There is more than a 10m buffer until the limit level of 40m.

The Gunnam Dam has opened 7 out of 13 sluice gates and is discharging 115 tons per second to manage the water level.

There have been no confirmed movements from North Korea regarding the discharge of the Hwanggang Dam upstream of the Imjin River.

However, due to the ongoing rain, the Gunnam Dam situation room is maintaining an emergency work system and continuously monitoring the water level of the Imjin River.

As the river levels rise due to the heavy rain, flood warnings have been issued for the Wondang Bridge in Goyang City and the Songcheon Bridge in Dongducheon City.

There have also been reports of damage due to the heavy rain.

In Yangju City, Gyeonggi Province, 24 people, including visitors and staff at a mountain lodge, were isolated due to rising valley waters but were rescued.

The police have received 408 reports related to damage, including flooding of roads and houses.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast strong rain in the metropolitan area, urging caution against lowland flooding and swift currents, and advising against entering riverside walking paths and underground passages.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the Gunnam Dam in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’
밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비

밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비
尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…<br>‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타

尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타
관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’

관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.