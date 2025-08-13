Heavy rain raises risks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the situation in the northern Gyeonggi region.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim is at the Gunnam Dam in Yeoncheon.



Choi, how is the water level at the Gunnam Dam?



[Report]



The area around the Gunnam Dam has been experiencing heavy rain continuously.



As of 8:30 PM earlier, the water level at the Gunnam Dam is 24.8m.



There is more than a 10m buffer until the limit level of 40m.



The Gunnam Dam has opened 7 out of 13 sluice gates and is discharging 115 tons per second to manage the water level.



There have been no confirmed movements from North Korea regarding the discharge of the Hwanggang Dam upstream of the Imjin River.



However, due to the ongoing rain, the Gunnam Dam situation room is maintaining an emergency work system and continuously monitoring the water level of the Imjin River.



As the river levels rise due to the heavy rain, flood warnings have been issued for the Wondang Bridge in Goyang City and the Songcheon Bridge in Dongducheon City.



There have also been reports of damage due to the heavy rain.



In Yangju City, Gyeonggi Province, 24 people, including visitors and staff at a mountain lodge, were isolated due to rising valley waters but were rescued.



The police have received 408 reports related to damage, including flooding of roads and houses.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast strong rain in the metropolitan area, urging caution against lowland flooding and swift currents, and advising against entering riverside walking paths and underground passages.



This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the Gunnam Dam in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!