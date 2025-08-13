Flooding halts trains

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In northern Gyeonggi Province, rivers may overflow, prompting evacuation orders and flood warnings for residents.



Railway operations have also been suspended due to submerged tracks.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri has the details.



[Report]



The Changneung Stream in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, is experiencing fierce currents.



The water has risen to the point where the bridge piers are no longer visible.



Due to concerns of flooding, evacuation orders have been issued, and a flood warning has been declared for the nearby Gongneung Stream.



[Park Gap-yeon/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: “The water surrounded us so much that cars couldn’t get out. We had to take a detour because we couldn’t drive through here.”]



Vehicles are trapped in muddy water, with only their roofs barely visible.



The entrance to buildings has been completely submerged due to the sudden downpour.



["Wow, it rained for just a moment, and it turned into chaos."]



Subway tracks are also underwater.



As a result, operations have been suspended on the Ilsan Line from Baekseok Station towards Gupabal.



[Kang Ye-bin, Kim Ji-woo, Kim Eun-ah/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: “Some buses are also out of service, so it’s really inconvenient. It’s hard to even go back home now.”]



Train operations on some sections of the Gyeongui Line, Gyeongwon Line, and Ilsan Line were temporarily halted, and train operations on the entire suburban line are scheduled to resume tomorrow (8.14) after safety inspections.



With water rising to knee height, flooding has caused damage to stores and homes, soaking refrigerators and household items.



Gyeonggi Province has declared a Level 3 emergency response at the Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and is controlling access to flooded areas and riverside walking paths.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



