Chaos as floodwaters engulf city

[Anchor]



Now, let’s take a look at the situation through videos sent in by viewers.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook brings us the moments of crisis that citizens suddenly faced.



[Report]



The entire city has turned into a massive river.



People in raincoats push cars stranded in floodwaters.



Every time a car passes, waves ripple through the streets.



[Yoo Min-seul: "Wow… (The water’s not draining.) Isn’t this the ocean?"]



Rainwater has risen to the tires, stalling vehicles, and passengers struggle to open the doors and get out.



Water gushes up from the middle of the road as rainwater overflows from manholes, creating dangerous scenes.



[Witness: "The gushing water was so scary that I couldn’t go any further. So I turned my car around and went back."]



One citizen even tries to help with drainage work, but the walkway has completely disappeared, and the rising water swallows trees whole.



Fish swept out of the river flop helplessly on bare ground.



["Oh no, what will happen to them!"]



Water flows down escalators, flooding an underground supermarket in an instant.



Homes are no exception.



Rainwater gushes back through balcony pipes like a waterfall, and an office quickly turns into a pool.



[Jeon Chan-hee: "The water was rising faster than we could pump it out, so I called my friends to come quickly and help."]



Another round of heavy downpours has once again thrown daily life into chaos.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



