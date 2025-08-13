Luxury gifts probe
[Anchor]
The background for the court issuing a detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee involves a series of “luxury goods scandals.”
The special counsel team is now investigating whether Kim — who once referred to herself as “a nobody” — received such expensive items and, in return, intervened in state affairs.
Next, we have Kim Ji-sook reporting.
[Report]
Seohee Construction Chairman Lee Bong-gwan voluntarily confessed that he gave Kim a necklace and other gifts as part of a personnel request.
His son-in-law, former prosecutor Park Sung-geun, was later appointed as chief secretary to the Prime Minister.
[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/June 2022: “President Yoon asked me three times if it was really okay. A few days later, he sent me the résumé of former prosecutor Park Sung-geun.”]
[Kim Keon-hee/Former First Lady: “(Do you admit you told the truth about the luxury gift incident?) …”]
During her time as First Lady, Kim also faced the “luxury handbag controversy.”
Pastor Choi Jae-young, who gave her the bag, admitted he had intended to seek favors.
[Choi Jae-young/Pastor/Delivered Luxury Bag/Sept. 2024: “A request to meet at the U.S. private diplomatic mission event, and a request to appoint former U.S. Congressman Jay Kim as a national policy advisor...”]
A businessman surnamed Seo claimed he purchased and handed over a luxury watch worth around 50 million won on Kim’s behalf.
Although he says he was never properly reimbursed, he later secured a contract related to the presidential office’s robotic dog security project.
[Mr. Seo/Watch Purchaser: “She said First Ladies and others abroad often wear such accessories. She decided she needed one too…”]
[Geon Jin/Shaman /June 2025: “(Did you deliver the gift related to the Unification Church request to former First Lady Kim?)…”]
The special counsel believes a diamond necklace and handbag, given to Kim through Shaman Geon Jin by a senior Unification Church figure, were also intended to lobby on church-related issues.
Throughout President Yoon Suk Yeol’s term, Kim Keon-hee has been at the center of repeated “luxury goods” controversies.
If it is proven that she received personnel or contract-related requests and intervened in presidential duties, she could face charges of influence peddling.
KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
