Torrential rain batters metro area

[Anchor]

These days, whenever it rains, it pours heavily.

Today (Aug. 13), heavy rain of around 100 millimeters per hour fell in the metropolitan area.

Sudden downpours flooded buildings and roads, leading to various accidents.

First, we have reporter Choo Jae-hoon.

[Report]

The first floor of the commercial building is submerged.

Rainwater is pouring down the stairs of a semi-basement home like a waterfall, and water is gushing from the bathroom drain.

The rising rainwater quickly flowed into the house.

Despite pumping out rainwater all day, the water still reaches my ankles.

[Affected Resident: "Was the water this high?"] "Yes, yes. You can see the line."

Inside the house, belongings are tangled, creating a complete mess.

[Affected Resident: "When I tried to open the door to get out, it wouldn't open. In that brief moment, the water rose so quickly. So I had no choice but to come out this way (through the window)."]

The muddy water that rushed into the store revealed the entrance only after the water receded.

[Affected Store Employee/Voice Altered: "(The entrance) was right here, like this. It was here. It got washed away like this."]

The parked cars were submerged before any action could be taken.

[Kwon Seong-jung/Gyeyang-gu, Incheon: "My car was almost submerged to the engine level. Up to this point. So all the cars lower than mine were submerged."]

There are traces of water that rose to my thigh level.

Cars that couldn't escape when the water rose are left stranded in the middle of the road.

This road is currently closed and vehicles are being directed to use the opposite lane.

With continuous damage from the heavy rain, a large sinkhole occurred in Seoul, and a bus carrying elementary school students toppled in a tunnel, injuring six people.

In Pocheon, a car collided with a traffic light while driving, resulting in one death, and in Incheon, a vehicle fell into a lake, leading to one fatality.

In Gimpo, a vehicle was swept away in a river, resulting in one driver's death.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

