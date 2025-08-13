Heavy rain dumps up to 200mm

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Currently, a heavy rain warning is in effect in the metropolitan area.



In Seoul, access to rivers is restricted, and some roads, including the Dongbu Expressway, are impassable.



Let's go to the Jungnangcheon River in Seoul.



Shin Soo-bin, is that area next to the Dongbu Expressway?



What is the water level like there?



[Report]



This is the Jungnangcheon River, where it rained so heavily at one point that visibility was nearly zero.



Now, the rain has stopped.



However, due to the heavy downpour, the water level in the Jungnangcheon River has risen significantly.



The Dongbu Expressway below the bridge is closed to traffic in both directions.



Currently, the road under the Jeungsan Bridge and the section from Gunja Bridge to Seongdong Bridge is also closed in both directions.



This afternoon (Aug. 13), access to the Gimpo-daero near the Gochon Interchange towards the Gaehwa Bridge was also restricted, but traffic has now resumed.



Today, extreme rainfall has also halted subway services.



Train operations were temporarily suspended on the Gyeongui Line from Ilsan Station to Susaek Station, and the Ilsan Line from Baekseok Station to Gupabal Station, leaving citizens stranded.



The suburban line connecting Goyang City and Uijeongbu City will remain suspended until tomorrow (Aug. 14).



Air travel has also been affected.



Three flights were canceled due to worsening weather, and 150 flights were delayed.



Earlier today, from 3 AM, heavy rain warnings were issued for some areas in Gyeonggi, Incheon, and Seoul.



Today, 255.5 mm of heavy rain fell on Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and 243.9 mm at Gimpo Airport in Seoul.



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that an additional 50 to 150 mm of rain will fall in the metropolitan area by tomorrow.



Currently, heavy rain warnings are in effect for all of Incheon, Uijeongbu, Pocheon, Gapyeong in northern Gyeonggi Province, and western Seoul.



The Seoul city government has restricted access to 29 rivers in the city, including the Dorimcheon and Anyangcheon, in preparation for possible flooding.



This has been a report from the Jungnangcheon River in Nowon District, Seoul.



