News 9

Heavy rain dumps up to 200mm

입력 2025.08.13 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Currently, a heavy rain warning is in effect in the metropolitan area.

In Seoul, access to rivers is restricted, and some roads, including the Dongbu Expressway, are impassable.

Let's go to the Jungnangcheon River in Seoul.

Shin Soo-bin, is that area next to the Dongbu Expressway?

What is the water level like there?

[Report]

This is the Jungnangcheon River, where it rained so heavily at one point that visibility was nearly zero.

Now, the rain has stopped.

However, due to the heavy downpour, the water level in the Jungnangcheon River has risen significantly.

The Dongbu Expressway below the bridge is closed to traffic in both directions.

Currently, the road under the Jeungsan Bridge and the section from Gunja Bridge to Seongdong Bridge is also closed in both directions.

This afternoon (Aug. 13), access to the Gimpo-daero near the Gochon Interchange towards the Gaehwa Bridge was also restricted, but traffic has now resumed.

Today, extreme rainfall has also halted subway services.

Train operations were temporarily suspended on the Gyeongui Line from Ilsan Station to Susaek Station, and the Ilsan Line from Baekseok Station to Gupabal Station, leaving citizens stranded.

The suburban line connecting Goyang City and Uijeongbu City will remain suspended until tomorrow (Aug. 14).

Air travel has also been affected.

Three flights were canceled due to worsening weather, and 150 flights were delayed.

Earlier today, from 3 AM, heavy rain warnings were issued for some areas in Gyeonggi, Incheon, and Seoul.

Today, 255.5 mm of heavy rain fell on Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and 243.9 mm at Gimpo Airport in Seoul.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that an additional 50 to 150 mm of rain will fall in the metropolitan area by tomorrow.

Currently, heavy rain warnings are in effect for all of Incheon, Uijeongbu, Pocheon, Gapyeong in northern Gyeonggi Province, and western Seoul.

The Seoul city government has restricted access to 29 rivers in the city, including the Dorimcheon and Anyangcheon, in preparation for possible flooding.

This has been a report from the Jungnangcheon River in Nowon District, Seoul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy rain dumps up to 200mm
    • 입력 2025-08-13 23:43:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Currently, a heavy rain warning is in effect in the metropolitan area.

In Seoul, access to rivers is restricted, and some roads, including the Dongbu Expressway, are impassable.

Let's go to the Jungnangcheon River in Seoul.

Shin Soo-bin, is that area next to the Dongbu Expressway?

What is the water level like there?

[Report]

This is the Jungnangcheon River, where it rained so heavily at one point that visibility was nearly zero.

Now, the rain has stopped.

However, due to the heavy downpour, the water level in the Jungnangcheon River has risen significantly.

The Dongbu Expressway below the bridge is closed to traffic in both directions.

Currently, the road under the Jeungsan Bridge and the section from Gunja Bridge to Seongdong Bridge is also closed in both directions.

This afternoon (Aug. 13), access to the Gimpo-daero near the Gochon Interchange towards the Gaehwa Bridge was also restricted, but traffic has now resumed.

Today, extreme rainfall has also halted subway services.

Train operations were temporarily suspended on the Gyeongui Line from Ilsan Station to Susaek Station, and the Ilsan Line from Baekseok Station to Gupabal Station, leaving citizens stranded.

The suburban line connecting Goyang City and Uijeongbu City will remain suspended until tomorrow (Aug. 14).

Air travel has also been affected.

Three flights were canceled due to worsening weather, and 150 flights were delayed.

Earlier today, from 3 AM, heavy rain warnings were issued for some areas in Gyeonggi, Incheon, and Seoul.

Today, 255.5 mm of heavy rain fell on Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and 243.9 mm at Gimpo Airport in Seoul.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that an additional 50 to 150 mm of rain will fall in the metropolitan area by tomorrow.

Currently, heavy rain warnings are in effect for all of Incheon, Uijeongbu, Pocheon, Gapyeong in northern Gyeonggi Province, and western Seoul.

The Seoul city government has restricted access to 29 rivers in the city, including the Dorimcheon and Anyangcheon, in preparation for possible flooding.

This has been a report from the Jungnangcheon River in Nowon District, Seoul.
신수빈
신수빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’
밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비

밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비
尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…<br>‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타

尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타
관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’

관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.