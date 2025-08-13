Voices of ‘comfort women’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the war, the Japanese military forcibly mobilized not only Korean girls but also girls from other Asian regions into comfort stations.



Eighty years after the war, as time passes, the witnesses of history are gradually leaving this world.



In our special report for Liberation Day, today (8.13) we met with a 96-year-old Filipino comfort woman victim as the first segment.



This is a report by Choi Min-young.



[Report]



In a rural village an hour and a half by car from Manila, the capital of the Philippines, lives 96-year-old Grandma Misa, a victim of the Japanese military's comfort women system.



Behind her bright smile, the scars from 80 years ago remain vivid.



The memory of being dragged away by the Japanese military one morning in Oct. 1944 still haunts her.



[Lucia Misa/Filipino comfort woman victim: "When that man comes in, I have a wooden stick. A wooden stick...."]



Although she is in her old age, Grandma Misa wants to inform the world about the facts of her suffering as a comfort woman until her last moment.



[Lucia Misa/Filipino comfort woman victim: "I like the victims' gatherings. I want to go in a wheelchair too."]



However, witnesses of history like Grandma Misa, as well as the sites of these events, are disappearing one by one.



This is a building that was actually used as a comfort station by the Japanese military.



It is a building worth preserving to properly remember the history of comfort women, but as you can see, it has already fallen into significant disrepair and is being neglected.



Even the comfort women statue that was installed in Manila in 2017 was abruptly removed by the Philippine government just four months later.



[Sharon Cabusao Silva/Executive Director of Lila Pilipina: "Japan regrets the installation of memorials anywhere in the world. We are getting in touch with the ministry of foreign affairs here in the Philippines about the matter."]



Another Filipino comfort woman victim, Grandma Claveria.



In 2019, she attended a weekly protest in Korea to testify about the pain she experienced.



[Narcisa Claveria/Filipino comfort woman victim: "Anyone who plans a war must really resolve it through dialogue. When there is war, especially innocent women suffer. I have many granddaughters."]



Her remaining wish is to ensure that her granddaughters do not have to endure the same suffering.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



