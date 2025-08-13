News 9

Heavy rain hits inland Gangwon

[Anchor]

Heavy rain advisories have been issued in the inland areas of Gangwon Province, particularly around the Yeongseo region.

Now, let's go to Chuncheon.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin! There is a forecast for heavy rain there overnight, right?

How is it now?

[Report]

Yes, it has been raining all day in Chuncheon.

As night falls, the rain is becoming heavier again.

Behind me is the Gongji Stream in Chuncheon, which has turned into muddy yellow water.

Foot traffic along the riverside has completely stopped.

Currently, heavy rain warnings are in effect for Cheorwon and Hwacheon, while Chuncheon, Yanggu, Hoengseong, Wonju, Hongcheon, and the northern mountainous areas are under heavy rain advisories.

Starting from 6 PM, a preliminary heavy rain advisory has also been issued for Inje.

The highest amount of rainfall recorded so far is 129.5mm in Cheorwon.

Additionally, 99mm has fallen at Mt. Gwangdeoksan in Hwacheon, 77mm at the Ocheon Tunnel in Yanggu, and 70mm at Budari Pass in Chuncheon.

So far, there have been no major damages reported, but there have been reports of fallen trees in Cheorwon, Hongcheon, and Wonju.

Access to 10 hiking trails, including Seoraksan National Park, has been completely restricted.

Currently, the risk of landslides is particularly high.

A 'serious' landslide warning has been issued for the entire Gangwon Province.

Landslide advisories have also been issued for Chuncheon, Hwacheon, and Cheorwon.

Until tomorrow (Aug. 14), heavy rain of over 150mm is expected in the central and northern inland areas of Gangwon.

In particular, heavy rain is expected to concentrate late tonight (Aug. 13).

There may be places where rain falls at a rate of up to 50mm per hour.

Please take care of facilities to prevent rain damage, and it is advisable to refrain from outdoor activities, especially around forest areas where the risk of landslides is high.

This has been Lee Yoo-jin reporting from the Gongji Stream in Chuncheon for KBS News.

