News 9

Ministerial nominations after withdrawals

입력 2025.08.13 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee has appointed Choi Kyo-jin, the Superintendent of Education in Sejong City, as the candidate for the vacant Minister of Education position following the withdrawal of a previous nominee.

For the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, lawyer Won Min-kyong from Lawyers for a Democratic Society has been selected.

The appointments also include four ministerial-level positions such as the Chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission and the Chairperson of the Financial Services Commission, as well as several vice-ministerial positions.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung has completed the nomination of ministerial candidates following the withdrawal of candidates due to allegations of 'thesis plagiarism' and 'abuse of power to aides.'

Choi Kyo-jin, the Superintendent of Education in Sejong Special Self-Governing City, has been appointed as the candidate for Minister of Education.

His over 40 years of rich field experience, from middle school teacher to superintendent, was cited as the background for his selection.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "Based on his extensive experience covering elementary, middle, high school, and higher education, he will fulfill the President's promise to create 10 Seoul National Universities."]

For the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, lawyer Won Min-kyong, a non-standing member of the National Human Rights Commission, has been appointed.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "In line with the President's commitment to gender equality, we will create a gender-equal Republic of Korea through integration and inclusion."]

Professor Ju Biung-ghi from the Department of Economics at Seoul National University has been nominated as the candidate for Chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission, while Lee Eog-weon, former First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has been nominated as the candidate for Chairperson of the Financial Services Commission.

The appointments for the national education commission chairperson and the chairperson of Presidential Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Policy have also been completed.

The Presidential Office explained that the verification process has been strengthened following the withdrawal of candidates.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "The more verification we conduct, the more it is being strengthened. We are thoroughly reviewing the submissions as well."]

In addition, President Lee has also made appointments for 10 vice-ministerial positions, including the Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Commissioner of the Public Procurement Service, and the Commissioner of Statistics Korea, with a noticeable trend of internal selections within the organization.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ministerial nominations after withdrawals
    • 입력 2025-08-13 23:47:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee has appointed Choi Kyo-jin, the Superintendent of Education in Sejong City, as the candidate for the vacant Minister of Education position following the withdrawal of a previous nominee.

For the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, lawyer Won Min-kyong from Lawyers for a Democratic Society has been selected.

The appointments also include four ministerial-level positions such as the Chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission and the Chairperson of the Financial Services Commission, as well as several vice-ministerial positions.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung has completed the nomination of ministerial candidates following the withdrawal of candidates due to allegations of 'thesis plagiarism' and 'abuse of power to aides.'

Choi Kyo-jin, the Superintendent of Education in Sejong Special Self-Governing City, has been appointed as the candidate for Minister of Education.

His over 40 years of rich field experience, from middle school teacher to superintendent, was cited as the background for his selection.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "Based on his extensive experience covering elementary, middle, high school, and higher education, he will fulfill the President's promise to create 10 Seoul National Universities."]

For the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, lawyer Won Min-kyong, a non-standing member of the National Human Rights Commission, has been appointed.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "In line with the President's commitment to gender equality, we will create a gender-equal Republic of Korea through integration and inclusion."]

Professor Ju Biung-ghi from the Department of Economics at Seoul National University has been nominated as the candidate for Chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission, while Lee Eog-weon, former First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has been nominated as the candidate for Chairperson of the Financial Services Commission.

The appointments for the national education commission chairperson and the chairperson of Presidential Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Policy have also been completed.

The Presidential Office explained that the verification process has been strengthened following the withdrawal of candidates.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "The more verification we conduct, the more it is being strengthened. We are thoroughly reviewing the submissions as well."]

In addition, President Lee has also made appointments for 10 vice-ministerial positions, including the Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Commissioner of the Public Procurement Service, and the Commissioner of Statistics Korea, with a noticeable trend of internal selections within the organization.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’
밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비

밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비
尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…<br>‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타

尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타
관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’

관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.