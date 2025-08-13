Navy honors independence fighters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Navy's founding.



Our Navy is honoring the spirit of the independence movement by naming submarines over 1,800 tons after independence fighters.



Reporter Yoon Jin has the story.



[Report]



A submarine proudly sailing with the Taegeukgi flag.



This is the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, the largest conventional submarine in the world.



Eleven submarines over 1,800 tons are named after independence fighters, patrolling the seas.



["The name of the ship is Yu Gwan-sun."]



["The name of the ship is Yun Bong-gil."]



["The name of the ship is Dosan Ahn Chang-ho."]



In particular, with the construction of the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, our country has become the eighth nation in the world to independently develop submarines over 3,000 tons.



The Dosan Ahn Chang-ho is equipped with submarine-launched ballistic missiles, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities.



It is also being recognized as a promising candidate to continue the success of K-defense exports.



Our Navy began with about 70 individuals who gathered after liberation, inspired by a poster that read, "We seek comrades to protect the ocean and the homeland."



With no warships available, soldiers pooled their salaries and public donations were collected to purchase the Baekdusan from the United States, which went on to achieve remarkable success during the Korean War.



[Choi Young-seop/Deck Officer of Baekdusan at the time/2015 Interview: "Every time we hit, we hit the target. The cheers in the control room are loud."]



Now, we are building and operating combat ships of the highest level in the world.



An enemy submarine armed with ballistic missiles appears.



["All personnel combat deployment."]



Jeongjo the Great, equipped with the Aegis combat system and ballistic missile defense system, immediately suppresses the enemy.



[Jo Wan-hee/Colonel/Commander of Jeongjo the Great: "We will inherit the Navy’s founding spirit of protecting our seas and become a strong shield for the maritime sovereignty of the Republic of Korea and our people."]



The Navy plans to hold a fleet ceremony next month to commemorate both the 80th anniversary of liberation and the 80th anniversary of the Navy's founding.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.



