Yoon couple detained

[Anchor]



Last night, Kim Keon-hee was arrested, marking the first time in constitutional history that a former presidential couple has been arrested together.



The court stated that there is a concern that Kim may destroy evidence.



It appears that the court judged that Kim was 'lying' regarding high-priced watches and necklaces.



First, reporter Han Sol has the details.



[Report]



Following the arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, his spouse Kim Keon-hee has been arrested just over a month later.



This is the first time in constitutional history that a former presidential couple has been arrested together.



[Kim Keon-hee/Yesterday: "(Did you speak directly in court today?) ..."]



The detention warrant contains three charges.



They include allegations of stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, interference in nominations, and suspicions of soliciting from the Unification Church and a fortune teller.



The court explained the reason for issuing the warrant, stating, "There is a concern that evidence may be destroyed," without revealing its judgment on the charges.



The special prosecution team made a bold move by revealing key evidence not included in the warrant application during the warrant review.



First, there was the testimony of a businessman who claimed to have bought a high-priced watch found at Kim's relative's home.



[Mr. Seo/Watch Buyer: "He said he couldn't spend his own money on things like this. He said that because he is a public official, he shouldn't leave any traces."]



Next, they disclosed a confession from Lee Bong-kwan, the chairman of Seohee Construction, stating that he had given Kim a necklace along with a brooch and earrings as 'accessories for overseas trips' after former President Yoon's inauguration.



They also submitted both imitation and genuine versions of the necklace as physical evidence.



Kim has changed her explanations, claiming it was 'borrowed,' 'an imitation,' or 'a gift for her mother.'



When the judge asked her the final question, "Did you receive the necklace?" Kim's answer was "No."



The special prosecution team plans to summon Kim for the first time after her arrest tomorrow (Aug. 14) at 10 AM to investigate the remaining allegations.



Unlike former President Yoon, Kim has stated that she will attend.



This is KBS News, Han Sol.



