Flood-hit Gapyeong faces more rain

[Anchor]



Residents of Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, who suffered from flooding last month, are facing another blow with the recent rain.



They are anxious as they have not yet recovered from the previous damage and are now being hit by more heavy rain.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.



[Report]



The heavy rain in the morning caused the river to swell rapidly.



Water is continuously pouring out of the drainage, and the grass along the riverbank is helplessly submerged.



Residents who suffered significant damage from sudden heavy rain on the 20th of last month are worried that the same thing might happen again in just a month.



[Yoon Tae-hoon/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "We are frequently patrolling. Our (county office) industrial team officials are out removing leaves from the drainage..."]



The roads have already begun to flood, and the excavators that were removing debris from the previous disaster have come to a halt.



With the strong current, the temporarily built embankments are also in danger.



The makeshift levees that were hastily piled up are visibly sinking under the renewed heavy rain.



The camping site that was hit by a landslide, along with the flooded roads, makes recovery seem impossible.



The collapsed levees and fallen signs remain frozen in time, just like they were a month ago.



Nearby homes are facing similar situations.



The hillside is still collapsed, and rainwater continues to pour down.



They are anxious about the possibility of another landslide occurring.



[Moon Hyo-shin/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "The landslide debris here has been excavated by two or three dump trucks over the past few days. But I’m worried if it will return to its original state…."]



A landslide warning has been issued today (Aug. 13) for the northern Gyeonggi area, including Gapyeong.



The Korea Forest Service has urged caution, as the ground is saturated with water due to the continuous rain, and more rain is forecasted until tomorrow morning (Aug. 14).



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



