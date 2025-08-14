Ohtani hits HR after triple play
Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball embarrassed himself with a triple play, but then hit a home run.
Did he end up smiling at the end of the game?
In the 6th inning, with no outs and runners on first and second, Ohtani swung the bat.
But what happened here?
After a line drive was caught, both the runner on second and the runner on first were out, resulting in a triple play with three outs in one go.
Since the game was tied, it was a very disappointing triple play for both the team and Ohtani.
After the embarrassment of the triple play, Ohtani sought to redeem himself in the 9th inning.
He quickly made up for his mistake!
It was a dramatic go-ahead home run.
This was Ohtani's 43rd home run of the season, marking his fourth consecutive game with a home run.
It seemed like Ohtani was heading for a happy ending, but there was a twist.
The Dodgers allowed a tying run in the bottom of the 9th and then suffered a painful defeat by giving up a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.
