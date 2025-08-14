Duplantis sets another world record

동영상 고정 취소

"Human bird" Duplantis has done it again—just two months later!



He set another men’s pole vault world record.



Running in his own rhythm, Duplantis strides forward.



Duplantis picks up speed!



He plants the pole and narrowly clears the bar at 6.29 meters.



It’s already his 13th world record, and you could say he’s earned the right to cross his arms in confidence!



Currently holding every men’s pole vault record from first to 13th place, Duplantis continues his unstoppable streak—how far will it go?



