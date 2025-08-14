Kim Keon-hee detained

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Keon-hee, the first First Lady in history to be arrested, has been assigned a detention number and officially incarcerated in a detention center.



She has been placed in a single room in a studio format, and her security detail has been suspended.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports on what kind of space and life she will have going forward.



[Report]



After her detention warrant hearing ended, Kim Keon-hee waited alone for 9 hours and 20 minutes in a holding room for detainees at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.



Following the issuance of the warrant, she was officially admitted.



The intake process was the same as that of other detainees.



Her personal details were verified, and she was assigned inmate number “4398.”



After a medical checkup, she changed into a pretrial detention uniform and had her “mug shot” taken.



Kim is housed in a single cell with a “studio-type” layout.



Monitored by CCTV, the room contains a toilet-only bathroom, a fan, a TV, a folding table, and bedding.



Its size is about 6.6 square meters—smaller than the 10-square-meter single cell former President Yoon Suk Yeol occupied at Seoul Detention Center.



Unlike Kim’s cell, Yoon’s had a sink and a folding mattress.



Her daily routine—meals, exercise, and bathing—follows the same schedule as other inmates.



However, for safety reasons, her exercise and bathing times are scheduled separately from others.



Upon detention, her custody was transferred to correctional authorities.



As a result, the presidential security detail she had as a former president’s spouse has been discontinued.



Even when attending special counsel investigations, she will ride in a prison transport vehicle, not a security vehicle.



Her side stated, “Her current health condition is poor, and she is having difficulty eating.”



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



