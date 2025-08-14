News 9

Kim Keon-hee detained

입력 2025.08.14 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Keon-hee, the first First Lady in history to be arrested, has been assigned a detention number and officially incarcerated in a detention center.

She has been placed in a single room in a studio format, and her security detail has been suspended.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports on what kind of space and life she will have going forward.

[Report]

After her detention warrant hearing ended, Kim Keon-hee waited alone for 9 hours and 20 minutes in a holding room for detainees at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

Following the issuance of the warrant, she was officially admitted.

The intake process was the same as that of other detainees.

Her personal details were verified, and she was assigned inmate number “4398.”

After a medical checkup, she changed into a pretrial detention uniform and had her “mug shot” taken.

Kim is housed in a single cell with a “studio-type” layout.

Monitored by CCTV, the room contains a toilet-only bathroom, a fan, a TV, a folding table, and bedding.

Its size is about 6.6 square meters—smaller than the 10-square-meter single cell former President Yoon Suk Yeol occupied at Seoul Detention Center.

Unlike Kim’s cell, Yoon’s had a sink and a folding mattress.

Her daily routine—meals, exercise, and bathing—follows the same schedule as other inmates.

However, for safety reasons, her exercise and bathing times are scheduled separately from others.

Upon detention, her custody was transferred to correctional authorities.

As a result, the presidential security detail she had as a former president’s spouse has been discontinued.

Even when attending special counsel investigations, she will ride in a prison transport vehicle, not a security vehicle.

Her side stated, “Her current health condition is poor, and she is having difficulty eating.”

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Keon-hee detained
    • 입력 2025-08-14 00:19:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Keon-hee, the first First Lady in history to be arrested, has been assigned a detention number and officially incarcerated in a detention center.

She has been placed in a single room in a studio format, and her security detail has been suspended.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports on what kind of space and life she will have going forward.

[Report]

After her detention warrant hearing ended, Kim Keon-hee waited alone for 9 hours and 20 minutes in a holding room for detainees at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.

Following the issuance of the warrant, she was officially admitted.

The intake process was the same as that of other detainees.

Her personal details were verified, and she was assigned inmate number “4398.”

After a medical checkup, she changed into a pretrial detention uniform and had her “mug shot” taken.

Kim is housed in a single cell with a “studio-type” layout.

Monitored by CCTV, the room contains a toilet-only bathroom, a fan, a TV, a folding table, and bedding.

Its size is about 6.6 square meters—smaller than the 10-square-meter single cell former President Yoon Suk Yeol occupied at Seoul Detention Center.

Unlike Kim’s cell, Yoon’s had a sink and a folding mattress.

Her daily routine—meals, exercise, and bathing—follows the same schedule as other inmates.

However, for safety reasons, her exercise and bathing times are scheduled separately from others.

Upon detention, her custody was transferred to correctional authorities.

As a result, the presidential security detail she had as a former president’s spouse has been discontinued.

Even when attending special counsel investigations, she will ride in a prison transport vehicle, not a security vehicle.

Her side stated, “Her current health condition is poor, and she is having difficulty eating.”

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’

침수∙범람·빗길 사고 속출…수도권 덮친 ‘극한 호우’
밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비

밤새 수도권 폭우…오늘 새벽까지 고비
尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…<br>‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타

尹 부부 나란히 구치소에…‘시계·목걸이’ 구속 결정타
관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’

관저·양평·구명로비 의혹 산적…특검 수사 ‘속도전’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.