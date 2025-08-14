Lee unveils five-year policy plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lee Jae Myung administration’s five-year state governance plan was unveiled today (8.13).



Its top priority is constitutional revision, with other key tasks including reform of power institutions, regaining wartime operational control, and implementing an equal pay for equal work policy.



Reporter Jung Sae-bae has the details.



[Report]



The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, which has acted as the government transition committee for the past two months.



President Lee Jae Myung announced 123 national tasks to be pursued over the next five years.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I am pleased to report to the people the new government's 'Five-Year National Governance Plan' for the leap and growth of the Republic of Korea."]



The 'top priority task' is constitutional amendment.



Included are the four-year, two-term presidency and a runoff system for presidential elections—pledges made by Lee during his candidacy.



[Lee Hae-sik/Chair of the Political and Administrative Division of the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning: "We will end the ‘1987 system’ and open a new era by pursuing a constitutional revision created by and for the people."]



Emphasis was also placed on 'completing reforms.'



Key priorities include democratic control over the military, which faced controversy over political neutrality during martial law; dispersing the powers of the prosecution, police, and Board of Audit and Inspection; and media reform.



As for economic growth strategies, fostering new industries such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology was key.



A 100 trillion won National Growth Fund for investing in future industries and a policy called 'Energy Expressway' to supply renewable energy nationwide through the expansion of the power grid were proposed.



The completion of Sejong City as the administrative capital and policies to address inequalities between regions and classes, such as 'equal pay for equal work,' were also specified as national tasks.



In the field of diplomacy and security, the return of wartime operational control during the term and the leap to become a 'four major defense power' are major tasks.



The committee estimates that 210 trillion won in fiscal resources will be needed over the next five years to achieve these policy goals.



The announced policy tasks will be finalized after further government review and cabinet approval.



This is KBS News, Jung Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!