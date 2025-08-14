Student veterans left forgotten

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After the liberation, when the Korean War broke out, there were those who crossed the sea to protect the country.



They are the Student Volunteer Force of Koreans in Japan who participated in the war while studying there.



However, due to a lack of records, the fallen students are not being properly honored.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



Grandfather Park Un-wook stands in front of the gravestone of his comrades from the Korean War.



He went to study in Japan in 1944, and although liberation came the following year, discrimination and alienation against Koreans continued.



[Park Un-wook/Student Volunteer Force of Koreans in Japan: "Whenever something bad happened, they would say it was all done by Koreans, while they (the Japanese) claimed they did nothing."]



When war broke out in his homeland, he could not bear to experience the sorrow of losing his country again, so he joined the war.



A total of 642 members of the Student Volunteer Force of Koreans in Japan participated in the war.



However, due to insufficient records, only about half of them have been recognized as national veterans to this day.



Among the 135 who died, 82 have not even been able to recover their remains.



Based on combat records, it is presumed that they died in North Korea, but among the more than 300 remains repatriated from North Korea, none have been confirmed as belonging to the Student Volunteer Force of Koreans in Japan.



This is because there are no second-generation descendants, or families are in Japan, making it difficult to submit records through descendants and secure DNA samples for identity verification.



[Moon Dae-rim/Democratic Party of Korea: "Hasn't the government been too negligent in finding the families through DNA testing?"]



Descendants and Korean residents in Japan have made efforts to find enlistment lists and secure the addresses of 17 missing persons, but the veterans' organization that will continue to address this issue is at risk of losing its status as a veterans' organization.



Unlike other veterans' organizations, under current law, the 6.25 veterans' organization is disbanded when a veteran dies.



A proposed amendment to the National Veterans Act to address this issue has been submitted but is currently pending in the National Assembly, and now only one member of the Student Volunteer Force of Koreans in Japan remains, 98-year-old Park Un-wook.



[Park Un-wook/Student Volunteer Force of Koreans in Japan: "I won't be around for much longer, so let's meet again when I come to you."]



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



