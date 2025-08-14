News 9

Special prosecutor probe speeds up

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for Kim Keon-hee is also accelerating its investigation into other allegations against Mrs. Kim.

Today (Aug. 13), they carried out search and seizure operations at the interior company and the Board of Audit and Inspection in connection with allegations of favoritism in the presidential residence construction.

Heo Ji-young reports.

[Report]

'21 Gram', the interior company that won the contract for the construction of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul in 2022.

There have been widespread speculations that Mrs. Kim Keon-hee is behind the contract awarded to this small company.

It turns out that '21 Gram' was a company that sponsored exhibitions run by Mrs. Kim's company, Covana Contents, and also handled related construction work.

An audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection was initiated at the request of civic groups, but it concluded with allegations that they subcontracted to an unqualified company.

[Choe Jae-hae/Chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection/Last October's National Assembly Audit: "We do not consider who recommended 21 Gram as a 'key point' in this audit."]

The special investigation team conducted a search and seizure of the company to confirm who made the recommendation.

["What are you searching for?"]

The search and seizure also included the Board of Audit and Inspection, which is under suspicion of conducting a 'lenient audit'.

In addition, the special investigation team is speeding up the remaining investigations, including allegations that companies provided bribes in the form of sponsorship for Covana Contents exhibitions and that the highway route was changed close to land owned by Mrs. Kim's family.

The special investigation team for the deceased Marine is also checking whether Mrs. Kim protected former division commander Lim Seong-geun by reviewing deleted phone records.

After 41 days since the start of the investigation, the special investigation team succeeded in securing the custody of Mrs. Kim, the focal point of the allegations, and is expected to prioritize cases included in the warrant, such as the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation allegations, before continuing additional investigations.

This is Heo Ji-young from KBS News.

