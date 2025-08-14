Velasquez struggles in Lotte debut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lotte Giants have made a bold move by releasing 10-win pitcher Tucker Davidson and signing Vince Velasquez.



However, Velasquez's debut performance did not meet expectations.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



After the game on Aug. 6, Lotte parted ways with Davidson, marking the first time in professional baseball history that a 10-win foreign pitcher was replaced mid-season.



In his important debut, Velasquez showcased a high-speed changeup at 143 km/h in the first inning, recording a three-up, three-down, but he faltered starting in the second inning.



Hanwha's Chae Eun-sung hit a large ball that outfielder Hwang Seong-bin missed due to a disappointing defense, allowing Velasquez to give up his first run starting in the second inning.



The infield defense also failed to support Velasquez.



During a ground ball by Hanwha's Kim Tae-yeon, Ha Joo-seok made an aggressive baserunning attempt towards third base, which could have resulted in a double play, but the throw was lacking.



Velasquez then allowed a double to Son Ah-seop, giving up a total of five runs in one inning in the second.



In a rare scene, Velasquez appeared to be flustered, catching a pitch from the catcher with his bare hand, and ultimately finished his first game in Korea with 5 runs allowed over 3 innings.



On the other hand, Hanwha's Kim Tae-yean displayed stable defense in the outfield, making it easier for starter Weiss, while third baseman Roh Si-hwan showcased solid defense by turning a double play.



Weiss, using his main weapon, the sweeper, struck out 11 batters and pitched a perfect game with no runs over 6 innings, while Lotte's prolonged slump in batting continues to deepen.



KIA's Han Joon-soo hit a dramatic first career grand slam against Samsung pitcher Lee Ho-seong in the 8th inning with the score tied at 1-1.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



