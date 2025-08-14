News 9

Hanwha’s Ponce dominates KBO

[Anchor]

Hanwha Eagles's foreign pitcher Ponce is dominating the KBO League this season, setting various records.

He is a symbol of fear for opposing teams and an indispensable treasure for Hanwha.

What makes him so strong? Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

From his debut match, he has been overwhelming batters with his pitching, already setting three new records in professional baseball history.

Despite extensive analysis, finding a way to hit him is not easy, and there are reasons for that.

While a fastball with an average speed of 152 km/h was expected, the first pitch was a curveball at 134 km/h.

After stealing the batter's timing, he induces a swing and miss with a high-speed slider.

On the third pitch, he throws a 154 km/h fastball for a strike.

The batter was caught off guard, quite literally.

His ability to use a variety of pitches complicates the minds of his opponents.

[Commentary: "As you can see, he can throw many types of pitches, so he changes his pitches."]

With excellent control, all his pitches—fastball, changeup, slider, and curve—are centered around the strike zone, making it difficult for batters to find a pitch to target.

This is why he is considered the most intimidating pitcher at this point.

While he is a source of fear for opponents, he is an invaluable asset to his team.

In moments of victory, he always looks out for his teammates.

[Cody Ponce/Hanwha: "Honestly, I think I was so nervous going into tonight. You know, the biggest appreciation I give is to Choi. I mean he calls great games. I trust him with everything."]

He leads the team atmosphere with his fighting spirit, smiling through his teammates' mistakes.

Especially at home, he has made 11 appearances and achieved 9 wins.

With an overwhelming earned run average of 0.75, he is regarded as the best foreign pitcher, thrilling home fans.

Ponce, the ace who breaks the team's losing streak and the hero of the undefeated myth, is becoming the cornerstone of Hanwha's rise with increasing power.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

