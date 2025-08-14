Special prosecutors raid PPP HQ

News 9

[Anchor]

The special investigation team probing Kim Keon-hee carried out a search and seizure at the main office of the People Power Party.

This is to secure the party membership list of the People Power Party to clarify the 'allegations of Unification Church members joining the party'.

The People Power Party has strongly protested, claiming it is "oppression of the opposition party," and is in confrontation with the special investigation team.

Lee Hyung-kwan reports.

[Report]

Members of the People Power Party hurriedly gather at the main party office.

This is because the Kim Keon-hee special investigation team launched a search and seizure early in the morning.

This is the first time the special investigation team has targeted a political party's central organization rather than individual lawmakers' offices.

The target of the search and seizure was the 'membership list of the People Power Party' to clarify the 'allegations of Unification Church members joining the party'.

The core of the allegations is that ahead of the People Power Party's leadership election in March 2023, Mr. Jeon Seong-bae, known as 'Geonjin Beopsa', and Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church, attempted to bring in a large number of church members to vote for Congressman Kwon Seong-dong.

It is said to have been done to solicit favors regarding Unification Church issues.

The special investigation team planned to present a warrant and voluntarily receive the necessary electronic data for the investigation, but the People Power Party strongly protested, claiming it was a 'burglary' taking advantage of their absence due to the party convention.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Committee and Floor Leader: "The search and seizure of the main party office is unprecedented and an outrageous oppression of the opposition party. It is an act of thuggery like the 'Yongpal incident'."]

The special investigation team has requested the membership list from December 2021 to April 2024, but the People Power Party stated that after comparing 20 names from the Unification Church members during this period with the party membership list, there were no party members among them.

The special investigation team plans to summon Mr. Jeon Seong-bae as a suspect for questioning on the 18th.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

