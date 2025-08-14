Korea-Japan summit to be held

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the scheduled South Korea-U.S. summit on the 25th, the leaders of South Korea and Japan have decided to meet first.



On the 23rd, President Lee Jae Myung will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo to discuss security issues and more.



This is expected to effectively convey the commitment to South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation to the United States.



Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.



[Report]



Before the South Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for the 25th, President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan first.



The presidential office announced that President Lee will hold a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the 23rd and will also have dinner together.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "They agreed to promptly resume shuttle diplomacy in June. Through this visit to Japan, we hope to deepen the personal ties and trust between the two leaders."]



With the schedule confirmed, the agenda for the meeting is also of interest.



Key topics are expected to include South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation and joint responses to North Korea's nuclear threats.



Sensitive issues such as the release of contaminated water from Fukushima and restrictions on seafood imports may also be addressed.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "The agenda for the summit has not yet been finalized. However, the health interests of our citizens are our top priority."]



It seems that the approach to historical issues will continue to be handled separately from strengthening economic and security cooperation.



As both countries have recently concluded tariff negotiations with the United States, they may also seek ways to cooperate in the changed trade environment.



The unusual decision for President Lee to visit Japan before the South Korea-U.S. summit is interpreted as a way to demonstrate the commitment to South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation to President Trump.



This is seen as a strategic move to send a clear message to the United States, which emphasizes the importance of South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation in the context of countering China.



With the schedules for President Lee's visits to the U.S. and Japan confirmed, the presidential office stated that they will not be sending a special envoy to the U.S. or Japan.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



