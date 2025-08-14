News Today

[News Today] 5-year Policy Blueprint unveiled

[LEAD]
The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled its five-year policy blueprint.

Constitutional reform topped the agenda, along with major institutional overhauls.

[REPORT]
A presidential committee on policy planning had served as the government's transition team for the past two months.

In a session attended by President Lee Jae Myung, the committee unveiled 123 tasks in state affairs to be pursued over five years.

Lee Jae Myung / President
We are reporting to the public the new govt's 5-year policy blueprint to achieve growth and a leap forward for the Republic of Korea.

The top task is constitutional amendment.

This plan calls for a runoff vote in the presidential election and introducing a four-year, two-term presidential system, which was a campaign pledge by Lee.

Lee Hae-sik / Presidential Policy Planning Committee
We will seek constitutional change made by the people, to end 1987 Constitution regime and open a new era.

The committee also emphasized completing various reforms.

This includes strengthening democratic control over the military whose breach of political neutrality was highlighted during martial law as well as dispersing the powers of the prosecution, police and state audit agency.

Media reform is also cited as a priority.

As for economic growth strategies, the key task is fostering new growth industries in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The committee also proposed a growth fund of 100 trillion-won, some 72 billion dollars for direct investment in strategic future sectors as well as creating an 'energy expressway' to supply renewable energy nationwide through an expanded power grid.

Tasks on foreign affairs and national security include completing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. within President Lee's term and advancing Korea into one of the world's top four defense powerhouses.

The committee said that around 210 trillion won, over 152 billion dollars, are needed during five years to achieve these policy tasks.

