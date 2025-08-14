[News Today] 5-year Policy Blueprint unveiled
입력 2025.08.14 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.14 (16:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled its five-year policy blueprint.
Constitutional reform topped the agenda, along with major institutional overhauls.
[REPORT]
A presidential committee on policy planning had served as the government's transition team for the past two months.
In a session attended by President Lee Jae Myung, the committee unveiled 123 tasks in state affairs to be pursued over five years.
Lee Jae Myung / President
We are reporting to the public the new govt's 5-year policy blueprint to achieve growth and a leap forward for the Republic of Korea.
The top task is constitutional amendment.
This plan calls for a runoff vote in the presidential election and introducing a four-year, two-term presidential system, which was a campaign pledge by Lee.
Lee Hae-sik / Presidential Policy Planning Committee
We will seek constitutional change made by the people, to end 1987 Constitution regime and open a new era.
The committee also emphasized completing various reforms.
This includes strengthening democratic control over the military whose breach of political neutrality was highlighted during martial law as well as dispersing the powers of the prosecution, police and state audit agency.
Media reform is also cited as a priority.
As for economic growth strategies, the key task is fostering new growth industries in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
The committee also proposed a growth fund of 100 trillion-won, some 72 billion dollars for direct investment in strategic future sectors as well as creating an 'energy expressway' to supply renewable energy nationwide through an expanded power grid.
Tasks on foreign affairs and national security include completing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. within President Lee's term and advancing Korea into one of the world's top four defense powerhouses.
The committee said that around 210 trillion won, over 152 billion dollars, are needed during five years to achieve these policy tasks.
The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled its five-year policy blueprint.
Constitutional reform topped the agenda, along with major institutional overhauls.
[REPORT]
A presidential committee on policy planning had served as the government's transition team for the past two months.
In a session attended by President Lee Jae Myung, the committee unveiled 123 tasks in state affairs to be pursued over five years.
Lee Jae Myung / President
We are reporting to the public the new govt's 5-year policy blueprint to achieve growth and a leap forward for the Republic of Korea.
The top task is constitutional amendment.
This plan calls for a runoff vote in the presidential election and introducing a four-year, two-term presidential system, which was a campaign pledge by Lee.
Lee Hae-sik / Presidential Policy Planning Committee
We will seek constitutional change made by the people, to end 1987 Constitution regime and open a new era.
The committee also emphasized completing various reforms.
This includes strengthening democratic control over the military whose breach of political neutrality was highlighted during martial law as well as dispersing the powers of the prosecution, police and state audit agency.
Media reform is also cited as a priority.
As for economic growth strategies, the key task is fostering new growth industries in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
The committee also proposed a growth fund of 100 trillion-won, some 72 billion dollars for direct investment in strategic future sectors as well as creating an 'energy expressway' to supply renewable energy nationwide through an expanded power grid.
Tasks on foreign affairs and national security include completing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. within President Lee's term and advancing Korea into one of the world's top four defense powerhouses.
The committee said that around 210 trillion won, over 152 billion dollars, are needed during five years to achieve these policy tasks.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 5-year Policy Blueprint unveiled
-
- 입력 2025-08-14 16:40:27
- 수정2025-08-14 16:44:07
[LEAD]
The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled its five-year policy blueprint.
Constitutional reform topped the agenda, along with major institutional overhauls.
[REPORT]
A presidential committee on policy planning had served as the government's transition team for the past two months.
In a session attended by President Lee Jae Myung, the committee unveiled 123 tasks in state affairs to be pursued over five years.
Lee Jae Myung / President
We are reporting to the public the new govt's 5-year policy blueprint to achieve growth and a leap forward for the Republic of Korea.
The top task is constitutional amendment.
This plan calls for a runoff vote in the presidential election and introducing a four-year, two-term presidential system, which was a campaign pledge by Lee.
Lee Hae-sik / Presidential Policy Planning Committee
We will seek constitutional change made by the people, to end 1987 Constitution regime and open a new era.
The committee also emphasized completing various reforms.
This includes strengthening democratic control over the military whose breach of political neutrality was highlighted during martial law as well as dispersing the powers of the prosecution, police and state audit agency.
Media reform is also cited as a priority.
As for economic growth strategies, the key task is fostering new growth industries in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
The committee also proposed a growth fund of 100 trillion-won, some 72 billion dollars for direct investment in strategic future sectors as well as creating an 'energy expressway' to supply renewable energy nationwide through an expanded power grid.
Tasks on foreign affairs and national security include completing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. within President Lee's term and advancing Korea into one of the world's top four defense powerhouses.
The committee said that around 210 trillion won, over 152 billion dollars, are needed during five years to achieve these policy tasks.
The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled its five-year policy blueprint.
Constitutional reform topped the agenda, along with major institutional overhauls.
[REPORT]
A presidential committee on policy planning had served as the government's transition team for the past two months.
In a session attended by President Lee Jae Myung, the committee unveiled 123 tasks in state affairs to be pursued over five years.
Lee Jae Myung / President
We are reporting to the public the new govt's 5-year policy blueprint to achieve growth and a leap forward for the Republic of Korea.
The top task is constitutional amendment.
This plan calls for a runoff vote in the presidential election and introducing a four-year, two-term presidential system, which was a campaign pledge by Lee.
Lee Hae-sik / Presidential Policy Planning Committee
We will seek constitutional change made by the people, to end 1987 Constitution regime and open a new era.
The committee also emphasized completing various reforms.
This includes strengthening democratic control over the military whose breach of political neutrality was highlighted during martial law as well as dispersing the powers of the prosecution, police and state audit agency.
Media reform is also cited as a priority.
As for economic growth strategies, the key task is fostering new growth industries in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
The committee also proposed a growth fund of 100 trillion-won, some 72 billion dollars for direct investment in strategic future sectors as well as creating an 'energy expressway' to supply renewable energy nationwide through an expanded power grid.
Tasks on foreign affairs and national security include completing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. within President Lee's term and advancing Korea into one of the world's top four defense powerhouses.
The committee said that around 210 trillion won, over 152 billion dollars, are needed during five years to achieve these policy tasks.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.