[News Today] Kim Keon-hee placed in detention

입력 2025.08.14 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.14 (16:44)

[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is currently behind bars undergoing her first questioning this morning.

She's been assigned inmate number 4398 and placed in a 6.6-square-meter solitary cell.

Her presidential security detail as a former first lady has also been withdrawn.

[REPORT]
After the detention warrant hearing ended, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee waited inside a holding room at the Seoul Southern Detention Center by herself for nine hours and 20 minutes.

When the warrant was finally issued, she was then formally detained.

The admission process was the same as any other detained suspect.

Her personal information was verified and Kim was given inmate number 4398.

After a physical checkup, she changed into prison uniform and took a mug shot.

Kim is put in a solitary cell.

The room, which is under surveillance, has a toilet, fan, TV, folding table and a blanket.

The size is about 6.6 square meters, smaller than the 10 square meter room her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol is held in at the Seoul Detention Center.

Yoon's cell also has a sink and a foldable mattress.

Kim's daily routine involving meals, exercise and shower will be the same as other inmates.

But to prevent potential accidents, she will be separated during exercise and showering hours.

Upon detention, Kim's custody was transferred to correctional authorities.

Accordingly, protection she received from the Presidential Security Service as a former first lady was suspended.

When going into interrogation sessions by the special counsel, she will take a prison transport vehicle, not an escort vehicle.

Kim's side has said that she is having difficulty eating due to her poor state of health.

The special counsel on Thursday morning summoned Kim for the first time since detention.

