[News Today] Coast Guard's involvement in martial law?

입력 2025-08-14 16:41:07 수정 2025-08-14 16:44:24 News Today



[LEAD]

KBS has found that during the Dec. 3 martial law, the Korea Coast Guard also sought to join the martial law command.



A senior official pushed for arming officers and sending investigators.



This official is known to be from the same high school as ex-President Yoon and controversial martial law figures, including former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.



[REPORT]

Shortly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on December 3 last year, the Army Special Warfare Command, the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and the police were the ones that moved first.



"Don't come in! Don't! You cannot come here."



KBS learned that the Korea Coast Guard, another national security agency, also sought to get involved in enforcing martial law.



The figure behind the move is Ahn Sung-shik, the Korea Coast Guard's director for planning and coordination who is considered its third highest official.



While instructing field officers to arm themselves in preparation for an emergency,



Ahn called for the immediate dispatch of investigators to the martial law command in an emergency meeting chaired by the commissioner general.



As top officials in charge of investigations protested and accused him of overstepping authority, Ahn raised his voice and staged a heated dispute.



Considering his role as a director in charge of personnel affairs, budget and training, Ahn's unexpected action fueled internal suspicions that he might have been tipped off about the martial law declaration in advance.



Korea Coast Guard official / (VOICE MODIFIED)

The fact he graduated from Choongam High School explains everything. He was close with former Minister Lee Sang-min enough to attend gatherings.



As a graduate of Choongam High School and Seoul National University, Ahn was the first coast guard officer who was dispatched to a presidential transition committee.



After Yoon became president, Ahn worked in the State Affairs Situation Office of the top office.



He is also acquainted with the alumni of Choongam High School, including former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, all of whom are in custody on charges of playing important roles in the martial law imposition.



Ahn, however, denied the allegations that he had discussed the martial law in advance with the Choongam alumni, saying that he made the suggestion based on his knowledge of the martial law act as someone who passed the bar exam.