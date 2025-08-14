[News Today] Another downpour stymies flood recovery
입력 2025.08.14 (16:41) 수정 2025.08.14 (16:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Heavy rains have returned to the capital area yesterday and today.
Among the affected areas, Gapyeong is an area already devastated by floods last month.
With restoration still incomplete, swollen rivers, submerged roads, and landslide-hit areas have residents fearing another disaster.
[REPORT]
A river suddenly swells after a morning downpour.
Water keeps rushing out of a sewage pipe.
And the shrubs on the river's edges are submerged helplessly.
Residents here were devastated by the sudden torrential rain that came on July 20th.
They worry that the same disaster would be repeated after just one month.
Yun Tae-hun / Gapyeong-gun resident
We patrol the area frequently. County officials came out and removed all the leaves from the drainage.
Water has already started to flood the roads.
Even the excavator that has been removing flood debris stopped working.
Temporary river banks are at risk of collapsing under rough currents.
A landslide had swamped this camping ground.
Restoration is hardly attempted because of the wrecked roads and violent currents.
The collapsed banks and fallen signs still remain where they were a month ago.
Nearby homes also suffer the same fate.
The mountain side has broken off, but rainwater keeps flowing down.
Residents fear another landslide.
Moon Hyo-shin / Gapyeong-gun resident
Two or three trucks have removed the mud from the landslide for days. I fear that all the work would be in vain.
A landslide alert has been issued in the northern Gyeonggi-do area, which includes Gapyeong.
Another localized downpour has thrown the residents' everyday lives into chaos.
Heavy rains have returned to the capital area yesterday and today.
Among the affected areas, Gapyeong is an area already devastated by floods last month.
With restoration still incomplete, swollen rivers, submerged roads, and landslide-hit areas have residents fearing another disaster.
[REPORT]
A river suddenly swells after a morning downpour.
Water keeps rushing out of a sewage pipe.
And the shrubs on the river's edges are submerged helplessly.
Residents here were devastated by the sudden torrential rain that came on July 20th.
They worry that the same disaster would be repeated after just one month.
Yun Tae-hun / Gapyeong-gun resident
We patrol the area frequently. County officials came out and removed all the leaves from the drainage.
Water has already started to flood the roads.
Even the excavator that has been removing flood debris stopped working.
Temporary river banks are at risk of collapsing under rough currents.
A landslide had swamped this camping ground.
Restoration is hardly attempted because of the wrecked roads and violent currents.
The collapsed banks and fallen signs still remain where they were a month ago.
Nearby homes also suffer the same fate.
The mountain side has broken off, but rainwater keeps flowing down.
Residents fear another landslide.
Moon Hyo-shin / Gapyeong-gun resident
Two or three trucks have removed the mud from the landslide for days. I fear that all the work would be in vain.
A landslide alert has been issued in the northern Gyeonggi-do area, which includes Gapyeong.
Another localized downpour has thrown the residents' everyday lives into chaos.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Another downpour stymies flood recovery
-
- 입력 2025-08-14 16:41:21
- 수정2025-08-14 16:44:32
[LEAD]
Heavy rains have returned to the capital area yesterday and today.
Among the affected areas, Gapyeong is an area already devastated by floods last month.
With restoration still incomplete, swollen rivers, submerged roads, and landslide-hit areas have residents fearing another disaster.
[REPORT]
A river suddenly swells after a morning downpour.
Water keeps rushing out of a sewage pipe.
And the shrubs on the river's edges are submerged helplessly.
Residents here were devastated by the sudden torrential rain that came on July 20th.
They worry that the same disaster would be repeated after just one month.
Yun Tae-hun / Gapyeong-gun resident
We patrol the area frequently. County officials came out and removed all the leaves from the drainage.
Water has already started to flood the roads.
Even the excavator that has been removing flood debris stopped working.
Temporary river banks are at risk of collapsing under rough currents.
A landslide had swamped this camping ground.
Restoration is hardly attempted because of the wrecked roads and violent currents.
The collapsed banks and fallen signs still remain where they were a month ago.
Nearby homes also suffer the same fate.
The mountain side has broken off, but rainwater keeps flowing down.
Residents fear another landslide.
Moon Hyo-shin / Gapyeong-gun resident
Two or three trucks have removed the mud from the landslide for days. I fear that all the work would be in vain.
A landslide alert has been issued in the northern Gyeonggi-do area, which includes Gapyeong.
Another localized downpour has thrown the residents' everyday lives into chaos.
Heavy rains have returned to the capital area yesterday and today.
Among the affected areas, Gapyeong is an area already devastated by floods last month.
With restoration still incomplete, swollen rivers, submerged roads, and landslide-hit areas have residents fearing another disaster.
[REPORT]
A river suddenly swells after a morning downpour.
Water keeps rushing out of a sewage pipe.
And the shrubs on the river's edges are submerged helplessly.
Residents here were devastated by the sudden torrential rain that came on July 20th.
They worry that the same disaster would be repeated after just one month.
Yun Tae-hun / Gapyeong-gun resident
We patrol the area frequently. County officials came out and removed all the leaves from the drainage.
Water has already started to flood the roads.
Even the excavator that has been removing flood debris stopped working.
Temporary river banks are at risk of collapsing under rough currents.
A landslide had swamped this camping ground.
Restoration is hardly attempted because of the wrecked roads and violent currents.
The collapsed banks and fallen signs still remain where they were a month ago.
Nearby homes also suffer the same fate.
The mountain side has broken off, but rainwater keeps flowing down.
Residents fear another landslide.
Moon Hyo-shin / Gapyeong-gun resident
Two or three trucks have removed the mud from the landslide for days. I fear that all the work would be in vain.
A landslide alert has been issued in the northern Gyeonggi-do area, which includes Gapyeong.
Another localized downpour has thrown the residents' everyday lives into chaos.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.