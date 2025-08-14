News Today

[News Today] Another downpour stymies flood recovery

[LEAD]
Heavy rains have returned to the capital area yesterday and today.

Among the affected areas, Gapyeong is an area already devastated by floods last month.

With restoration still incomplete, swollen rivers, submerged roads, and landslide-hit areas have residents fearing another disaster.

[REPORT]
A river suddenly swells after a morning downpour.

Water keeps rushing out of a sewage pipe.

And the shrubs on the river's edges are submerged helplessly.

Residents here were devastated by the sudden torrential rain that came on July 20th.

They worry that the same disaster would be repeated after just one month.

Yun Tae-hun / Gapyeong-gun resident
We patrol the area frequently. County officials came out and removed all the leaves from the drainage.

Water has already started to flood the roads.

Even the excavator that has been removing flood debris stopped working.

Temporary river banks are at risk of collapsing under rough currents.

A landslide had swamped this camping ground.

Restoration is hardly attempted because of the wrecked roads and violent currents.

The collapsed banks and fallen signs still remain where they were a month ago.

Nearby homes also suffer the same fate.

The mountain side has broken off, but rainwater keeps flowing down.

Residents fear another landslide.

Moon Hyo-shin / Gapyeong-gun resident
Two or three trucks have removed the mud from the landslide for days. I fear that all the work would be in vain.

A landslide alert has been issued in the northern Gyeonggi-do area, which includes Gapyeong.

Another localized downpour has thrown the residents' everyday lives into chaos.

