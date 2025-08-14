[News Today] Foldable homes for disaster victims

Much-needed in times like these, a new foldable prefab housing system has been developed to give disaster evacuees safer, more comfortable shelter.



One unit can be assembled in 90 minutes and house up to three people.



Temporary shelters set up at the sites hit with disasters like wildfires are oftentimes shoddy and uncomfortable.



Kwon Oh-pil / Andong resident (Mar.)

It's uncomfortable to sleep here. I'm not at ease. Nothing feels good.



In most cases, tents are put up at a gymnasium. There's little to no privacy and they're not insulated against heat or cold.



Kim Oi-seon / Uiseong-gun resident (Apr.)

Washing was the hardest part because we didn't have hot water.



The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology addressed this problem by developing a foldable prefabricated house system that can be easily assembled.



The home has cooling and heating systems as well as a kitchen and a bathroom. It can accommodate two to three adults if a two-room unit is attached.



It takes about ninety minutes to assemble one unit.



Oh Keun-yeong / Korea Inst. of Civil Engineering & Building Technology

Displaced people had hard time with water supply. So, it’s equipped with detachable bathroom and kitchen so that it can be used as a temporary relief shelter.



Once it has served its purpose as a shelter, it can be folded to one-third of the full size for storage to be reused later.



A grant of 1.2 billion won, or some 870 thousand dollars, helped KICT develop this prefab shelter over a two-year research period. When it is mass-produced, one unit is expected to cost roughly 40 million won, or about 29 thousand U.S. dollars.



While this prefab shelter is expected to be a big help to those uprooted by disasters, the key task ahead is finding ways to reduce the cost.