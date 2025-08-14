News Today

[News Today] Foldable homes for disaster victims

입력 2025.08.14 (16:41) 수정 2025.08.14 (16:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Much-needed in times like these, a new foldable prefab housing system has been developed to give disaster evacuees safer, more comfortable shelter.

One unit can be assembled in 90 minutes and house up to three people.

[REPORT]
Temporary shelters set up at the sites hit with disasters like wildfires are oftentimes shoddy and uncomfortable.

Kwon Oh-pil / Andong resident (Mar.)
It's uncomfortable to sleep here. I'm not at ease. Nothing feels good.

In most cases, tents are put up at a gymnasium. There's little to no privacy and they're not insulated against heat or cold.

Kim Oi-seon / Uiseong-gun resident (Apr.)
Washing was the hardest part because we didn't have hot water.

The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology addressed this problem by developing a foldable prefabricated house system that can be easily assembled.

The home has cooling and heating systems as well as a kitchen and a bathroom. It can accommodate two to three adults if a two-room unit is attached.

It takes about ninety minutes to assemble one unit.

Oh Keun-yeong / Korea Inst. of Civil Engineering & Building Technology
Displaced people had hard time with water supply. So, it’s equipped with detachable bathroom and kitchen so that it can be used as a temporary relief shelter.

Once it has served its purpose as a shelter, it can be folded to one-third of the full size for storage to be reused later.

A grant of 1.2 billion won, or some 870 thousand dollars, helped KICT develop this prefab shelter over a two-year research period. When it is mass-produced, one unit is expected to cost roughly 40 million won, or about 29 thousand U.S. dollars.

While this prefab shelter is expected to be a big help to those uprooted by disasters, the key task ahead is finding ways to reduce the cost.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Foldable homes for disaster victims
    • 입력 2025-08-14 16:41:41
    • 수정2025-08-14 16:44:41
    News Today
[LEAD]
Much-needed in times like these, a new foldable prefab housing system has been developed to give disaster evacuees safer, more comfortable shelter.

One unit can be assembled in 90 minutes and house up to three people.

[REPORT]
Temporary shelters set up at the sites hit with disasters like wildfires are oftentimes shoddy and uncomfortable.

Kwon Oh-pil / Andong resident (Mar.)
It's uncomfortable to sleep here. I'm not at ease. Nothing feels good.

In most cases, tents are put up at a gymnasium. There's little to no privacy and they're not insulated against heat or cold.

Kim Oi-seon / Uiseong-gun resident (Apr.)
Washing was the hardest part because we didn't have hot water.

The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology addressed this problem by developing a foldable prefabricated house system that can be easily assembled.

The home has cooling and heating systems as well as a kitchen and a bathroom. It can accommodate two to three adults if a two-room unit is attached.

It takes about ninety minutes to assemble one unit.

Oh Keun-yeong / Korea Inst. of Civil Engineering & Building Technology
Displaced people had hard time with water supply. So, it’s equipped with detachable bathroom and kitchen so that it can be used as a temporary relief shelter.

Once it has served its purpose as a shelter, it can be folded to one-third of the full size for storage to be reused later.

A grant of 1.2 billion won, or some 870 thousand dollars, helped KICT develop this prefab shelter over a two-year research period. When it is mass-produced, one unit is expected to cost roughly 40 million won, or about 29 thousand U.S. dollars.

While this prefab shelter is expected to be a big help to those uprooted by disasters, the key task ahead is finding ways to reduce the cost.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령 “온실가스 감축 목표 달성 위해선 <br>전기요금 오를 수밖에”

[속보] 이 대통령 “온실가스 감축 목표 달성 위해선 전기요금 오를 수밖에”
특검, 김건희 구속 후 첫 조사…공천개입 등 의혹 관련

특검, 김건희 구속 후 첫 조사…공천개입 등 의혹 관련
[단독] 민주당, ‘김건희·내란 특검법’ 개정 추진…“수사 중 도피하면 공소시효 정지”

[단독] 민주당, ‘김건희·내란 특검법’ 개정 추진…“수사 중 도피하면 공소시효 정지”
국민의힘 “당원 정보 요구는 국민 검열”…민주당 언론특위 출범

국민의힘 “당원 정보 요구는 국민 검열”…민주당 언론특위 출범
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.