[News Today] Construction sector slump not over

입력 2025.08.14 (16:42) 수정 2025.08.14 (16:44)

[LEAD]
Employment in construction has been falling for 15 straight months.

Recent work stoppages make a rebound unlikely, weighing not just on jobs but on the wider economy.

[REPORT]
This youth housing construction in Seoul was supposed to be completed at the end of this year.

But the vehicle gates are closed tight and the machines remain quiet.

The project has been suspended for more than a year due to the builder's financial troubles.

By an official count, more than 70,000 homes across the country remain unsold.

Since early this year, over 400 out of some 79,000 registered construction companies have closed.

At this rate, a record number of 700 builders will go out of business this year.

The number of employed construction workers has been on the decline for fifteen straight months, from May 2024 to July 2025.

Kim Jun-tae / Korean Construction Workers' Union
A survey in May showed that nearly half of union members are unemployed.

The construction industry's long-lasting slump is offsetting the recovery of domestic consumption.

This year's growth rate was expected to rise after the distribution of spending coupons and the approval of a second supplementary budget, but the Korea Development Institute maintained its growth outlook made three months earlier.

Kim Ji-yeon / Korea Development Institute
Given tougher loan restrictions and safety accidents at construction sites, investments in construction will probably be delayed.

The government's housing supply plan, which would stimulate home builders, is yet to come.

Orders for new construction projects, an indicator of upcoming works, have decreased more than 13%.

Employment and growth seem far out of reach for the construction sector.

