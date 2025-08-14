[News Today] Ukishima victims unaccounted 80 years on

Shortly after Korea's liberation, the Ukishima Maru, carrying Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor from Japan to Busan, exploded and sank. Eighty years on, the exact scale of the tragedy is still unknown.



The government says it aims to determine the number of passengers by the end of this year.



On August 22, 1945, a week after Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule, the Japanese vessel Ukishima Maru left Aomori Prefecture, carrying Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.



On its trip for Busan, Korea, the ship suddenly exploded and sank off the coast of Kyoto two days after its departure.



But reasons for the explosion of the vessel have not yet been uncovered.



Seo Jeong-wook / Family of Ukishima victim

They would have boarded the ship with the joy of returning home, after being forced into war on foreign soil.



In 1950, the Japanese government officially announced that the ship had 3,735 people aboard.



And it’s presumed 524 Koreans aboard died in the incident, but no records remain to identify their personal information.



However, some documents on the list of passengers were found last year.



The Foreign Ministry received 75 materials from the Japanese government on three occasions.



After four months of analysis, 18,301 passengers were identified, but the full list of passengers has not yet been determined.



Shim Kyu-sun / Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan



It is a daunting task to find Korean names matching their Japanese names.



The government says that the exact number of passengers will be confirmed by late this year.



Eighty years have passed since Korea's liberation, but the Korean victims of the Ukishima Maru explosion have not returned home yet, and they remain unaccounted for.