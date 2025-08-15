News 9

Kim Keon-hee silent in probe

[Anchor]

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared for questioning at the special counsel’s office for the first time since her detention.

The initial focus was on allegations of involvement in candidate nominations.

But while she appeared—unlike former President Yoon Suk Yeol—she refused to answer most questions.

Reporter Jung Hae-joo has more.

[Report]

A prison transport vehicle carrying Kim Keon-hee arrives at the special counsel’s office.

Unlike last week’s session, Kim is now a detained suspect.

She appeared in plain clothes but in handcuffs, with the proceedings closed to the public.

The questioning began at around 10 a.m. and ended at 2:10 p.m., but excluding lunch and breaks, the actual interrogation lasted only about two hours.

The first subject was the alleged nomination interference case.

The special counsel team believes that during the 20th presidential election, political broker Myung Tae-kyun sent polling results to Kim, and in return, asked for Kim Young-sun, a former People Power Party lawmaker, to be nominated in a by-election. They suspect former President Yoon and Kim were involved in the nomination process.

Investigators pressed whether Kim had directly instructed Myung to “send the polling results in advance,” but Kim’s side denied the allegations, questioning, “Are you asking based on YouTube?” and refused to testify.

[Moon Hong-joo/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: “The suspect exercised her right to remain silent on most of the charges.”]

Questions on whether Kim had communicated with Yoon Sang-hyun, then head of the nomination committee, or had attempted to nominate former prosecutor Kim Sang-min in last year’s general election were left unanswered, forcing the team to schedule another round of questioning on nomination interference.

With only 20 days of detention to indict her, the special counsel summoned Kim to return on Aug. 18. However, her side said she would first meet her lawyer that day and then decide whether to appear.

This is KBS News, Jung Hae-joo.

