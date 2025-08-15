Heavy rain wreaks havoc

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The extreme heavy rain that poured down in the metropolitan area for two days has left devastating traces.



Citizens who were suddenly affected by the flooding are facing a long and daunting reality.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



A strong stream of water flows through the middle of the market.



Merchants hurriedly clear their stalls.



["It's a disaster, honey!"]



A day has passed, and although the rain has stopped, many areas are left scarred.



The display shelves are empty.



[Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "The meat that was displayed here has already been discarded."]



Even after pumping out water from the underground storage all day, the floor is still not visible.



They barely managed to clear the water and debris that rushed into the store, but tears well up due to the overwhelming struggle for livelihood.



[Park Jae-geum/Seo-gu, Incheon: "In just about 20 minutes, the water suddenly came rushing in. People who live day by day from their sales are now facing this, and it’s just too much..."]



Residents who have no strength left to pump out the water are just pacing back and forth.



[Park Geum-rae/Seo-gu, Incheon: "Since I live alone, I can't even think about it... I need to pump this out, but I can't do it."]



Piles of mud washed away are visible on the roads.



This is the area around Bakchon Station that was submerged in water.



Even a day later, some entrances are still restricted.



A 6-meter-long road sinkhole caused by the heavy rain yesterday afternoon.



Overnight, the size has more than doubled due to continued rain.



[Gi Nam/Bukhansan National Park Ui Branch Manager: "It seems that a sinkhole occurred as the soil that was piled up in the valley was eroded."]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters reported that as of this morning (8.14), one person has died and over 200 cases of facility damage have occurred due to this heavy rain.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



