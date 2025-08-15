Rain ends, heatwave ahead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The central region will experience intermittent rain until tomorrow (8.15), but the heavy rain is now over.



From now on, we need to prepare for the heatwave.



Our weather correspondent Lee Se-heum reports.



[Report]



In downtown Seoul, it rained on and off all day.



The heavy rain brought by the stagnant front has receded, but sporadic rain continues.



With the unpredictable weather, an umbrella has become a necessity.



[Park Hee-sun/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "They said it wouldn't rain in the afternoon, but suddenly it started raining again. The weather has been so unpredictable lately that I almost always carry an umbrella and a sunshade."]



Since yesterday (8.13), the amount of rain in Paju, Gyeonggi Province has exceeded 300mm, and Incheon’s Deokjeokdo and Yeongjongdo have also reached 290mm.



As the rain recedes, the heatwave returns.



The heat advisory issued for the southern region has been upgraded to heat warnings in various areas.



On Liberation Day tomorrow, 5 to 40mm of rain is expected in the central region, but temperatures will rise significantly, and humidity will be high, making it feel hot and muggy.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul is forecasted to be around 32 degrees, which is about 5 degrees higher than today (8.14), with Daejeon at 33 degrees and Daegu at 34 degrees, continuing the heat above the seasonal average.



A heat advisory may also be issued for the central region.



This is due to high pressure systems settling over the Korean Peninsula, and the Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that the heatwave will continue without significant rain until next week.



[Lee Chang-jae/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the rain stops in the central region, temperatures will gradually rise, and from the weekend, a nationwide heatwave will continue, so please be especially cautious of the heat."]



For the time being, the Korea Meteorological Administration has stated that sudden development of shower clouds could lead to heavy rain even amidst the heatwave.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!