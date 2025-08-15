News 9

Pres. Lee Jae Myung on climate strategy

[Anchor]

As climate disasters become part of daily life, President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized the need for preemptive action.

He stated that while accelerating the transition to renewable energy is necessary to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets, the public must also be informed that this could lead to higher electricity bills—and that their understanding must be sought.

Reporter Son Seo-young has more.

[Report]

Climate crisis response and energy policy were key topics at a senior presidential aide meeting.

President Lee Jae Myung stated that the climate crisis has become a part of everyday life and must be treated as a national challenge.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Extreme heavy rains, heatwaves, and severe droughts are becoming more frequent. The climate crisis is now an issue for the entire nation.”]

He stressed the urgency of accelerating the transition to renewable energy to meet South Korea’s 2035 national greenhouse gas reduction target, which must be submitted to the United Nations this year.

[Lee Kyu-youn/Presidential Secretary for Public Relations and Communication: “President Lee said if this is an inevitable path, we should actively respond to the climate crisis and drastically increase renewable energy production…”]

President Lee also emphasized that environmental and economic issues cannot be separated, urging his administration to “turn the climate crisis into an opportunity for growth.”

However, he acknowledged that the effort to raise greenhouse gas reduction targets could increase pressure on electricity rates.

[Lee Kyu-youn/Presidential Secretary for Public Relations and Communication: "He said that achieving the emissions targets would inevitably lead to higher electricity costs, and that it’s important to proactively inform the public and seek their understanding.”]

President Lee also called for special attention to vulnerable populations who may be hit hardest by rate hikes and asked that industry-specific needs be taken into account.

Meanwhile, President Lee said the first round of consumption-boosting coupons aimed at improving livelihoods has begun to show results, and emphasized the need for a second round of domestic stimulus measures.

He called for preemptive planning to boost domestic consumption, taking advantage of the long Chuseok holiday in October and the APEC summit scheduled for the end of the year.

This is Son Seo-young, KBS News.

