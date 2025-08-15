Lawmaker questioned over stocks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Representative Lee Choon-suak, who is under suspicion of engaging in stock transactions under a borrowed name, has been summoned for police questioning.



Investigators are looking into whether the transactions were actually under a borrowed name, and whether he used any privileged information obtained during his time at the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has more.



[Report]



Representative Lee Choon-suak was summoned by the police.



It has been ten days since photos of him in the National Assembly chamber sparked allegations of stock trading under a borrowed name.



He appeared for questioning today (8.14) at around 6:40 p.m. at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crime Investigation Division, avoiding public attention. The police immediately began the investigation.



Lee is suspected of using an account under his aide, Mr. Cha’s name, to trade stocks while inside the National Assembly on Aug. 4.



Police had previously summoned Mr. Cha for questioning multiple times, pressing him on the borrowed-name trading allegations.



They are also investigating whether insider information was used during the trading process.



Lee served as the head of the Second Economic Subcommittee of the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, receiving reports on government AI policy.



[Lee Choon-suak/Then-Chief of the 2nd Economic Subcommittee/June 2025: “We will report to you again the detailed implementation plan of our pledge to make Korea one of the top three AI powers.”]



Mr. Cha also served as an administrative officer under the same subcommittee before being dismissed when the scandal broke out.



The police formed a dedicated investigation team on Aug. 7, and within a week, they carried out search and seizure operations at Lee’s home and office.



Mr. Cha underwent two consecutive days of intense overnight interrogation.



Once the questioning of Representative Lee is complete, the police plan to review whether additional investigation is needed and how to proceed regarding his legal status.



This is Moon Ye-seul, KBS News.



