PPP protests raid

In response to the special prosecutor's attempt to conduct a search and seizure, the People Power Party has entered into a sit-in protest.



They criticized the demand for the party member list as an attempt to censor the entire nation.



Regarding Jeon Han-gil, who caused controversy during the party convention, the lowest disciplinary action of a warning was issued.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae reports.



[Report]



After a standoff, Special Prosecutors probing Kim Keon-hee left, but the People Power Party convened a leadership meeting at their headquarters and harshly criticized the special prosecutor.



They claimed that the special prosecutor's request for information on 5 million party members, which corresponds to 10% of the national population, amounts to national censorship.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "This is not an investigation; it is violence. Are you saying that there is no minimum personal information protection and no minimum rule of law in the special prosecutor's investigation?"]



They pointed out that President Lee Jae Myung, during his time as party leader, had vowed to fight against the prosecution's search of the Democratic Party's headquarters and did not ask for the party member list at that time.



["(We condemn the political special prosecutor.) We condemn, we condemn, we condemn!"]



The lawmakers gathered at the party headquarters also expressed their outrage, saying they were "robbed during the party convention," directing their anger towards the special prosecutor and the court that issued the warrant.



[Jo Bae-sook/Chairman of the People Power Party's 'Committee to Uphold Judicial Justice and Prevent Dictatorship': "This is a political declaration to incapacitate and dismantle the People Power Party and an unconstitutional act that shakes the roots of liberal democracy."]



Party leadership candidates Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyuk each staged a sit-in protest at the party headquarters entrance and a one-person demonstration in front of the court.



Meanwhile, a warning was issued to Jeon Han-gil, who had faced disciplinary procedures for disrupting the party convention.



[Yeo Sang-won/Chairman of the People Power Party's Central Ethics Committee: "(There was no) physical violence, and compared to this, moving to a higher level of discipline is a bit excessive...."]



Despite the party leadership's strict measures, the lowest disciplinary action was taken, leading candidates Ahn Cheol-soo and Cho Kyoung-tae to call it "the day of shame for the People Power Party" and "the ethics committee is in need of reform," while the Democratic Party mocked it as "a hopeless party."



This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



