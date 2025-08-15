Fax bomb threats spread

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the past week, a mysterious fax has been sent to four public facilities in succession.



All of them contained threatening messages stating, "We will blow up the facilities."



The sender is Karasawa Takahiro, a lawyer who defended a student who had been suffering from malicious comments from right-wing netizens in the past, and as a result, became a target of attacks from Japanese right-wing netizens.



Following this, crimes involving sending "terror threat" faxes using this lawyer's name have occurred in Japan.



The police believe that this method has now crossed over to Korea and have been investigating for two years.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.



[Report]



Police cars and fire trucks are lined up at the entrance of the amusement park, and the entrance is firmly closed.



["Today, both Everland and Caribbean Bay are restricting entry."]



Around 11 AM yesterday (8.13), a fax stating "We will blow up Everland" was received at the Daejeon Immigration Office, prompting the police to begin a search.



The sender is Japanese lawyer Karasawa Takahiro.



From an email two years ago stating, "We will blow up Namsan Tower and the National Museum of Korea," to a fax sent on Aug. 10 saying, "We will blow up the gymnastics stadium at Olympic Park," and the next day, a fax claiming, "I have planted a bomb in a department store in Gwangju."



Over the past two years, more than 40 terror threat faxes have been sent using this lawyer's name or office number.



Due to awkward translations and repeated similar expressions, the police suspect that these are the acts of the same individual.



The problem is that identifying the suspect is difficult.



Both the faxes and emails are presumed to have been sent from Japan, and cooperation from Japanese authorities is essential for tracking.



[Ha Jin-kyu/Lawyer/Criminal Specialist: "In the case of IP addresses, many of them disappear over time. Some specific sites keep (IP addresses) for three months, six months, and so on...."]



The police have requested joint investigations with Japanese judicial authorities and Interpol multiple times, but there have been no significant results.



Given the high level of public anxiety, the police stated that they would expedite the joint investigation to apprehend the suspect.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



