Death in Cambodian crime ring

동영상 고정 취소

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has requested a swift investigation from Cambodian authorities regarding the death of a South Korean man found in a crime compound reportedly operated by a Chinese gang.



According to the ministry and other sources, the man was discovered dead on Aug. 6 in a crime complex located in the Bokor Mountain area of Kampot Province, Cambodia. Local police have launched an investigation.



The man was reportedly found with signs of severe abuse, including bruises and bloodstains all over his body.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!