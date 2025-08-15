Death in Cambodian crime ring
입력 2025.08.15 (00:33)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has requested a swift investigation from Cambodian authorities regarding the death of a South Korean man found in a crime compound reportedly operated by a Chinese gang.
According to the ministry and other sources, the man was discovered dead on Aug. 6 in a crime complex located in the Bokor Mountain area of Kampot Province, Cambodia. Local police have launched an investigation.
The man was reportedly found with signs of severe abuse, including bruises and bloodstains all over his body.
