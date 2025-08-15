Suburban line shut for day 2

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the impact of heavy rain, the suburban train service was not operational today (Aug. 14) as well.



In northern Gyeonggi Province, heavy rain caused riverbanks to collapse and land to sink.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri reports.



[Report]



The sidewalk looks as if it has been hit by a bomb.



The mounds of dirt are mixed with embankment facilities.



Due to the heavy rain, part of the Daebocheon River embankment in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province has collapsed.



[Jo Jae-min/Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province: "There was an incredibly loud bang here. I thought it was just thunder and lightning, but when I turned the camera angle to look this way, at that moment, it collapsed."]



A 3-meter-deep sinkhole formed in an empty lot next to a villa.



It is presumed that the collapse of the wall of the Byeokjaecheon River due to the heavy rain caused the soil from the drainage pipe to wash away as well.



[Lee Do-hwi/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I went out yesterday, and there was nothing unusual then. But when I came out this morning, I saw that it had sunk like this."]



The sidewalk blocks near Hangju Mountain Fortress have been almost completely uprooted by the water flow.



[Kim Young-soon/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "It's the first time since we started business. Since it rained a lot, water seeped into the ground here, causing some areas to rise and others to sink..."]



The sudden heavy rain has caused the sidewalk blocks to sink, creating significant difficulties for pedestrians.



A lot of rain has also washed away soil and stones.



In Paju City, Gyeonggi Province, the Gongneungcheon River has flooded, submerging a children's playground, and the Nulnocheon River also flooded overnight, leading to a temporary evacuation order.



Train operations on the entire suburban line have been suspended today, following the suspension yesterday (Aug. 13) due to the damage from the heavy rain.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



