News 9

Suburban line shut for day 2

입력 2025.08.15 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the impact of heavy rain, the suburban train service was not operational today (Aug. 14) as well.

In northern Gyeonggi Province, heavy rain caused riverbanks to collapse and land to sink.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri reports.

[Report]

The sidewalk looks as if it has been hit by a bomb.

The mounds of dirt are mixed with embankment facilities.

Due to the heavy rain, part of the Daebocheon River embankment in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province has collapsed.

[Jo Jae-min/Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province: "There was an incredibly loud bang here. I thought it was just thunder and lightning, but when I turned the camera angle to look this way, at that moment, it collapsed."]

A 3-meter-deep sinkhole formed in an empty lot next to a villa.

It is presumed that the collapse of the wall of the Byeokjaecheon River due to the heavy rain caused the soil from the drainage pipe to wash away as well.

[Lee Do-hwi/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I went out yesterday, and there was nothing unusual then. But when I came out this morning, I saw that it had sunk like this."]

The sidewalk blocks near Hangju Mountain Fortress have been almost completely uprooted by the water flow.

[Kim Young-soon/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "It's the first time since we started business. Since it rained a lot, water seeped into the ground here, causing some areas to rise and others to sink..."]

The sudden heavy rain has caused the sidewalk blocks to sink, creating significant difficulties for pedestrians.

A lot of rain has also washed away soil and stones.

In Paju City, Gyeonggi Province, the Gongneungcheon River has flooded, submerging a children's playground, and the Nulnocheon River also flooded overnight, leading to a temporary evacuation order.

Train operations on the entire suburban line have been suspended today, following the suspension yesterday (Aug. 13) due to the damage from the heavy rain.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Suburban line shut for day 2
    • 입력 2025-08-15 00:33:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the impact of heavy rain, the suburban train service was not operational today (Aug. 14) as well.

In northern Gyeonggi Province, heavy rain caused riverbanks to collapse and land to sink.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri reports.

[Report]

The sidewalk looks as if it has been hit by a bomb.

The mounds of dirt are mixed with embankment facilities.

Due to the heavy rain, part of the Daebocheon River embankment in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province has collapsed.

[Jo Jae-min/Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province: "There was an incredibly loud bang here. I thought it was just thunder and lightning, but when I turned the camera angle to look this way, at that moment, it collapsed."]

A 3-meter-deep sinkhole formed in an empty lot next to a villa.

It is presumed that the collapse of the wall of the Byeokjaecheon River due to the heavy rain caused the soil from the drainage pipe to wash away as well.

[Lee Do-hwi/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I went out yesterday, and there was nothing unusual then. But when I came out this morning, I saw that it had sunk like this."]

The sidewalk blocks near Hangju Mountain Fortress have been almost completely uprooted by the water flow.

[Kim Young-soon/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "It's the first time since we started business. Since it rained a lot, water seeped into the ground here, causing some areas to rise and others to sink..."]

The sudden heavy rain has caused the sidewalk blocks to sink, creating significant difficulties for pedestrians.

A lot of rain has also washed away soil and stones.

In Paju City, Gyeonggi Province, the Gongneungcheon River has flooded, submerging a children's playground, and the Nulnocheon River also flooded overnight, leading to a temporary evacuation order.

Train operations on the entire suburban line have been suspended today, following the suspension yesterday (Aug. 13) due to the damage from the heavy rain.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.
이채리
이채리

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 조국 전 대표 출소…“검찰 독재 종식 상징적 장면 될 것”

[속보] 조국 전 대표 출소…“검찰 독재 종식 상징적 장면 될 것”
4시간 만에 끝난 구속후 첫조사…특검 “김건희 대부분 진술 거부”

4시간 만에 끝난 구속후 첫조사…특검 “김건희 대부분 진술 거부”
[단독] 해경 간부 “계엄사범 많으니 유치장 비워라”…비상계엄 미리 알았나?

[단독] 해경 간부 “계엄사범 많으니 유치장 비워라”…비상계엄 미리 알았나?
‘물·쓰레기’ 치워도 생계 ‘막막’ …수도권 강타한 ‘극한 호우’

‘물·쓰레기’ 치워도 생계 ‘막막’ …수도권 강타한 ‘극한 호우’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.