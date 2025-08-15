80 years of resilience

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Those born in 1945, the year Korea was liberated, are known as "Gwangbok-dung-i" or “Liberation Babies.”



Now 80 years old, they’ve lived through every turning point in modern Korean history.



We looked back together on the hardships, adversities, and moments of glory.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo met with them.



[Report]



In 1945, Korea reclaimed its independence, and with it, a new light was born into the world.



But the joy was short-lived.



The Korean War soon shattered daily life with devastating conflict.



[Choi Dal-yong/Patent Attorney/Born in 1945: “When the sirens rang, we’d open the floorboards and hide inside. If you looked up at the sky, the bombs were falling like rain from the planes…”]



Hunger rivaled the war in difficulty. To survive, many ventured to foreign lands.



[Oh Deok-hee/Nurse Dispatched to Germany/Born in 1945: “I sent back 90–95% of what I earned because I was making six or seven times more. All I knew was ‘Guten Morgen’ before I left.”]



They faced near-death experiences time and again.



[Kim Kyung-si/Vietnam War Veteran/Born in 1945: “Our mine detector was leading the way when the explosion went off. He was killed instantly. I thought, ‘I’m next…’”]



Their dedication and sacrifice laid the foundation for what became known as the Miracle on the Han River, though the journey was never without struggle.



[Song Soo-il/Participated in Democracy and Labor Movements/Born in 1945: “We had to work 24-hour shifts. The machines couldn’t be stopped. I thought, ‘This isn’t right…’”]



When Korea rose from war-torn ruins to host the Olympics, their hearts swelled with pride.



[Kim Kyung-si/Vietnam War Veteran: “From rubble and battlegrounds to hosting the Olympics—everyone was thrilled. It felt unbelievable.”]



But joy turned to grief again with a string of national tragedies, compounded by the financial crisis.



Yet they began again, fueled by one thought: we can do this.



[Choi Dal-yong/Patent Attorney: “Most households didn’t have any gold left. Everyone pitched in, thinking, ‘We must save the country.’ That’s the mindset we had.”]



They built modern Korea with their blood, sweat, and tears—and now hope to see a future beyond division and conflict.



[Kim Kyung-si/Vietnam War Veteran: “I hope we can come together—for the people, for the nation. We need to unite.”]



This is Shin Ji-soo, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!