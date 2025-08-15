News 9

NK denies dismantling loudspeaker

[Anchor]

Recently, our military announced that North Korea has dismantled some of its loudspeakers aimed at the South.

However, Kim Yo-jong, the Deputy Director of the North Korean Workers' Party, directly refuted this, stating that they have not dismantled anything.

Our military maintains that one loudspeaker is still dismantled, asserting that North Korea's claims are not true.

Jang Hyuk-jin reports.

[Report]

On the 9th, the military stated that it had identified movements regarding the dismantling of North Korea's loudspeakers aimed at the South.

Three days later, President Lee Jae-myung also mentioned this, emphasizing the importance of inter-Korean dialogue.

In a statement, Deputy Director Kim Yo-jong said, "We have neither dismantled nor intend to dismantle," calling it "a unilateral speculation and a manipulation of public opinion."

Our military reported that after identifying the dismantling of two out of over 40 loudspeakers by North Korea, it announced "partial dismantling."

The military later stated that while one loudspeaker has been restored, one remains dismantled, denying Deputy Director Kim's claims.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We explained the facts regarding the observed situation, and I believe it is necessary to be cautious not to be swayed by the intentions behind the other party's announcements."]

It was noted that North Korea has previously made "false claims," but there are also observations that North Korea may have removed some loudspeakers for repair purposes and then reinstalled them.

Deputy Director Kim also dismissed some adjustments to the US-South Korea joint exercises as "futile efforts."

Additionally, she mocked our government's recent measures to ease tensions as "a ridiculous 'pipe dream'" and "a cunning trick."

With even harsher expressions than in her statement two weeks ago, she has preemptively blocked any moves toward improving relations, solidifying the stance of "no dialogue."

Targeting the United States, she also drew a line by stating, "There will be no face-to-face meetings," but added a caveat to discard "outdated thinking," suggesting there may be room for North-US dialogue.

[Kim Il-ki/Senior Research Fellow, Institute for National Security Strategy: "It appears that North Korea is demanding that the US first implement measures such as easing sanctions and halting US-South Korea joint exercises to create a dialogue atmosphere under the premise of recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power."]

The presidential office stated that it will continue to take measures for effective military tension reduction, emphasizing the need to continue the process of restoring trust.

KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

