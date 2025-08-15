63% back President Lee in poll

News 9

[Anchor]

KBS conducted a public opinion survey to mark the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day.

In the first KBS survey conducted after President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration, 63% of respondents gave a positive evaluation of the government's performance.

Opinions were sharply divided on the decision to grant a pardon to former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk.

Reporter Lee Ye Rin has the story.

[Report]

We asked about the evaluation of President Lee Jae Myung's government performance, which has been in office for just over two months.

63% said he is doing well, while 27% said he is not doing well.

The most common reasons for the positive evaluation were economic and livelihood measures, followed by communication with the public and the media.

Foreign trade policy, North Korea response, relations with the opposition, and cabinet appointments each received 2% as reasons for positive evaluation.

Conversely, the most cited reason for negative evaluation was foreign and trade policy, followed by economic and livelihood measures, cabinet appointments, and relations with the opposition.

Regarding the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, 56% viewed them as successful, while 37% viewed them as unsuccessful, indicating a positive evaluation that is nearly 20 percentage points higher.

On the decision to pardon former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, opinions were closely divided with 48% considering it an appropriate decision and 47% considering it inappropriate.

Regarding the criteria for major shareholders subject to stock transfer tax that the government is pushing to revise, 36% preferred the current threshold of 5 billion won, 20% supported the government's proposed threshold of 1 billion won, and 33% found the intermediate level of 3 billion won to be desirable.

In terms of party support, the Democratic Party received 48%, while the People Power Party received 19%, showing a 29 percentage point difference. The Rebuilding Korea Party and the Reform Party each received 3%.

Compared to the public opinion survey results before the presidential election, the decline in support for the People Power Party is notable.

This public opinion survey was commissioned by KBS to Hankook Research and was conducted over four days starting from the 11th, interviewing 1,005 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

KBS News, Lee Ye Rin.

