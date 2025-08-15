Son Heung-min meets Dodgers

동영상 고정 취소

Son Heung-min will serve as the ceremonial first pitcher for the LA Dodgers, a Major League Baseball team that shares the same home base, raising interest in whether he will meet Shohei Ohtani.



Son Heung-min receives a warm welcome from his teammates at the LAFC training ground.



Coach Cherundolo mentioned his connection with Son Heung-min, which dates back to their meeting in the German Bundesliga 13 years ago.



Let's take a look at the footage from 2012.



Son Heung-min scored a fantastic goal by getting past a persistent defender.



The player who closely marked Son Heung-min at that time is now coach Cherundolo.



The LA Dodgers, who warmly welcomed Son Heung-min's arrival in LA, announced that he has been selected as the ceremonial first pitcher for their home game on Aug. 28.



There is already growing interest in whether the meeting between Asia's top football star Son Heung-min and MLB's top star Shohei Ohtani will take place.



