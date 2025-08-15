News 9

AI revives liberation spirit

[Anchor]

Can you imagine Sohn Kee-chung, the late marathoner who won gold at the Berlin Olympics while forced to wear the Japanese flag on his chest, running freely through the streets of modern-day Seoul?

Using AI technology, a powerful scene has been recreated—where our ancestors under Japanese colonial rule come face-to-face with the Korea of today, 80 years after liberation.

Reporter Jung Yeon-uk has the story.

[Report]

A lone runner races toward the finish line.

It’s the late Sohn Kee-chung, who ran under the Japanese flag in the 1936 Berlin Olympic marathon.

Even after setting a new Olympic record, he covered the emblem on his chest with flowers and couldn’t hide his somber expression—but in his gaze, we see Kim Koo approaching with a bright smile.

As Sohn chases after him, he is transported into a vivid vision—Korea’s long-awaited liberation.

Then, 80 years later, he finds himself in the heart of Seoul in 2025—now a global metropolis—overwhelmed with emotion as he proudly runs with the Taegeukgi, the Korean flag, on his chest.

[Jo Jung-guk/General Director, Seoul City's 80th Liberation Day Anniversary Project: “We wanted to transform Sohn Kee-chung’s unfulfilled dream from back then into something meaningful today, and use it to present a vision of the future—that’s what inspired this project."]

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation, Seoul held a commemorative ceremony where AI technology brought to life not only Sohn Kee-chung, but also the hidden heroism of countless independence fighters who gave their lives for the nation.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: “Thanks to their sacrifice and dedication, we were able to reclaim our lost nation—and enjoy the freedom and peace we have today.”]

From the battle songs of independence fighters in Manchuria and Primorsky Krai, to a recreated Taegeukgi marked with the blood vow of Ahn Jung-geun—the city of Seoul summoned the spirit of that historic day from 80 years ago, filled once again with resolve and triumph.

This is Jung Yeon-uk, KBS News.

